The former Marist High School property is being eyed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as part of a major bridge infrastructure overhaul. Photos by Daniel Israel. Currently, the existing Newark Bay Bridge, formally known as the Vincent R. Casciano Bridge, is undergoing construction by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA). The bridge deck is being replaced between Interchanges 14 in Newark and 14A in Bayonne, in addition to a median barrier replacement, other structural repairs, and drainage and lighting improvements.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO