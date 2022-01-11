Jim Harbaugh Odds On 4 NFL Coaching Vacancies

With Jim Harbaugh‘s name being associated with nearly every head coaching vacancy in the NFL – and one that’s not even open yet – one sportsbook is offering odds on where the current Michigan coach might land.

The shortest odds belong to his former stopping grounds, as the longtime Bears quarterback is being offered at +550 by SportsBetting.ag to replace Matt Nagy in Chicago. That’s second only behind former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Multiple outlets reported the Bears attempted to engage Harbaugh when Nagy, then offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired by general manager Ryan Pace and approved by the team’s ownership before the 2018 season.

Nagy and Pace were fired on Monday.

Longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman told the “Rich Eisen Show” that Harbaugh has “really positive feelings” toward the organization but rated the expected opening with the Las Vegas Raiders as the best fit for the Wolverines’ head coach.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Las Vegas job won’t be available for at least another week with the Raiders reaching the playoffs under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Harbaugh played quarterback for the Bears from 1987-93.

Harbaugh-to-Miami Rumors Quashed?

He also has a natural tie to the Miami Dolphins, with owner Stephen Ross a Michigan alum and significant benefactor.

Chatter of Harbaugh going to South Florida ramped up when Ross fired Brian Flores on Monday. However, Ross quickly nixed those rumors, saying “I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there.”

SportsBetting.ag is still offering +1200 odds on Harbaugh bolting for the Dolphins. Those are longer odds than the +1000 he is being offered at to be hired by the Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings.

The only current opening Harbaugh doesn’t have odds for at the sportsbook is with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harbaugh, 58, took a pay cut prior to the 2021 season and led Michigan to the College Football Playoff as Big Ten champions. But he has NFL coaching experience, including a Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was 44-19-1 with the 49ers from 2011-14.

Next Head Coach Odds (SportsBetting.ag)

Next Bears Head Coach

Doug Pederson: +500

Jim Harbaugh: +550

Brian Daboll: +600

Eric Bieniemy: +700

Leslie Frazier: +700

Brian Flores: +1000

Josh McDaniels: +1000

Pat Fitzgerald: +1000

Byron Leftwich: +1200

Kellen Moore: +1200

Ryan Day: +1200

Jerod Mayo: +1400

Matt Eberflus: +1400

Todd Bowles: +1600

Dave Toub: +1800

Greg Roman: +1800

Sean Payton: +2500

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Next Broncos Head Coach

Dan Quinn: +500

Jim Caldwell: +600

Leslie Frazier: +600

Nathaniel Hackett: +600

Jonathan Gannon: +700

Byron Leftwich: +800

Eric Bieniemy: +850

Doug Pederson: +900

Brian Daboll: +1000

Jim Harbaugh: +1000

Kellen Moore: +1000

Brian Callahan: +1400

Raheem Morris: +1400

Todd Bowles: +1400

Gary Kubiak: +2000

Next Dolphins Head Coach

Brian Daboll: +300

Doug Pederson: +500

Eric Bieniemy: +500

Kellen Moore: +650

Byron Leftwich: +700

Nathaniel Hackett: +700

Todd Bowles: +700

Joe Brady: +1000

Kevin O’Connell: +1000

Demeco Ryans: +1200

Jim Harbaugh: +1200

Jerod Mayo: +1400

Mike McDaniel: +1400

Next Jaguars Head Coach

Bill O’Brien: +150

Darrell Bevell: +300

Jim Caldwell: +550

Doug Pederson: +750

Byron Leftwich: +800

Eric Bieniemy: +900

Kellen Moore: +900

Brian Daboll: +1200

Joe Brady: +1200

Matt Eberflus: +1200

Josh McDaniels: +2000

Marvin Lewis: +2000

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Next Vikings Head Coach