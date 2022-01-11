Jim Harbaugh Odds On 4 NFL Coaching Vacancies
With Jim Harbaugh‘s name being associated with nearly every head coaching vacancy in the NFL – and one that’s not even open yet – one sportsbook is offering odds on where the current Michigan coach might land.
The shortest odds belong to his former stopping grounds, as the longtime Bears quarterback is being offered at +550 by SportsBetting.ag to replace Matt Nagy in Chicago. That’s second only behind former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
Multiple outlets reported the Bears attempted to engage Harbaugh when Nagy, then offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired by general manager Ryan Pace and approved by the team’s ownership before the 2018 season.
Nagy and Pace were fired on Monday.
Longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman told the “Rich Eisen Show” that Harbaugh has “really positive feelings” toward the organization but rated the expected opening with the Las Vegas Raiders as the best fit for the Wolverines’ head coach.
However, the Las Vegas job won’t be available for at least another week with the Raiders reaching the playoffs under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
Harbaugh played quarterback for the Bears from 1987-93.
Harbaugh-to-Miami Rumors Quashed?
He also has a natural tie to the Miami Dolphins, with owner Stephen Ross a Michigan alum and significant benefactor.
Chatter of Harbaugh going to South Florida ramped up when Ross fired Brian Flores on Monday. However, Ross quickly nixed those rumors, saying “I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there.”
SportsBetting.ag is still offering +1200 odds on Harbaugh bolting for the Dolphins. Those are longer odds than the +1000 he is being offered at to be hired by the Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings.
The only current opening Harbaugh doesn’t have odds for at the sportsbook is with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Harbaugh, 58, took a pay cut prior to the 2021 season and led Michigan to the College Football Playoff as Big Ten champions. But he has NFL coaching experience, including a Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers.
He was 44-19-1 with the 49ers from 2011-14.
Next Head Coach Odds (SportsBetting.ag)
Next Bears Head Coach
- Doug Pederson: +500
- Jim Harbaugh: +550
- Brian Daboll: +600
- Eric Bieniemy: +700
- Leslie Frazier: +700
- Brian Flores: +1000
- Josh McDaniels: +1000
- Pat Fitzgerald: +1000
- Byron Leftwich: +1200
- Kellen Moore: +1200
- Ryan Day: +1200
- Jerod Mayo: +1400
- Matt Eberflus: +1400
- Todd Bowles: +1600
- Dave Toub: +1800
- Greg Roman: +1800
- Sean Payton: +2500
Next Broncos Head Coach
- Dan Quinn: +500
- Jim Caldwell: +600
- Leslie Frazier: +600
- Nathaniel Hackett: +600
- Jonathan Gannon: +700
- Byron Leftwich: +800
- Eric Bieniemy: +850
- Doug Pederson: +900
- Brian Daboll: +1000
- Jim Harbaugh: +1000
- Kellen Moore: +1000
- Brian Callahan: +1400
- Raheem Morris: +1400
- Todd Bowles: +1400
- Gary Kubiak: +2000
Next Dolphins Head Coach
- Brian Daboll: +300
- Doug Pederson: +500
- Eric Bieniemy: +500
- Kellen Moore: +650
- Byron Leftwich: +700
- Nathaniel Hackett: +700
- Todd Bowles: +700
- Joe Brady: +1000
- Kevin O’Connell: +1000
- Demeco Ryans: +1200
- Jim Harbaugh: +1200
- Jerod Mayo: +1400
- Mike McDaniel: +1400
Next Jaguars Head Coach
- Bill O’Brien: +150
- Darrell Bevell: +300
- Jim Caldwell: +550
- Doug Pederson: +750
- Byron Leftwich: +800
- Eric Bieniemy: +900
- Kellen Moore: +900
- Brian Daboll: +1200
- Joe Brady: +1200
- Matt Eberflus: +1200
- Josh McDaniels: +2000
- Marvin Lewis: +2000
Next Vikings Head Coach
- Eric Bieniemy: +300
- Brian Daboll: +400
- Andre Patterson: +800
- Brian Flores: +800
- Doug Pederson: +900
- Jim Harbaugh: +1000
- Kellen Moore: +1000
- Todd Bowles: +1000
- Byron Leftwich: +1200
- Dan Quinn: +1200
- Jim Caldwell: +1200
- Matt Eberflus: +1200
- Nathaniel Hackett: +1200
- Todd Downing: +1400
- Josh McDaniels: +1600
Comments / 0