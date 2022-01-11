ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jim Harbaugh Odds On 4 NFL Coaching Vacancies

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

With Jim Harbaugh‘s name being associated with nearly every head coaching vacancy in the NFL – and one that’s not even open yet – one sportsbook is offering odds on where the current Michigan coach might land.

The shortest odds belong to his former stopping grounds, as the longtime Bears quarterback is being offered at +550 by SportsBetting.ag to replace Matt Nagy in Chicago. That’s second only behind former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Multiple outlets reported the Bears attempted to engage Harbaugh when Nagy, then offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hired by general manager Ryan Pace and approved by the team’s ownership before the 2018 season.

Nagy and Pace were fired on Monday.

Longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman told the “Rich Eisen Show” that Harbaugh has “really positive feelings” toward the organization but rated the expected opening with the Las Vegas Raiders as the best fit for the Wolverines’ head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geZYM_0dirrLF300
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Las Vegas job won’t be available for at least another week with the Raiders reaching the playoffs under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Harbaugh played quarterback for the Bears from 1987-93.

Harbaugh-to-Miami Rumors Quashed?

He also has a natural tie to the Miami Dolphins, with owner Stephen Ross a Michigan alum and significant benefactor.

Chatter of Harbaugh going to South Florida ramped up when Ross fired Brian Flores on Monday. However, Ross quickly nixed those rumors, saying “I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there.”

SportsBetting.ag is still offering +1200 odds on Harbaugh bolting for the Dolphins. Those are longer odds than the +1000 he is being offered at to be hired by the Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings.

The only current opening Harbaugh doesn’t have odds for at the sportsbook is with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harbaugh, 58, took a pay cut prior to the 2021 season and led Michigan to the College Football Playoff as Big Ten champions. But he has NFL coaching experience, including a Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was 44-19-1 with the 49ers from 2011-14.

Next Head Coach Odds (SportsBetting.ag)

Next Bears Head Coach

  • Doug Pederson: +500
  • Jim Harbaugh: +550
  • Brian Daboll: +600
  • Eric Bieniemy: +700
  • Leslie Frazier: +700
  • Brian Flores: +1000
  • Josh McDaniels: +1000
  • Pat Fitzgerald: +1000
  • Byron Leftwich: +1200
  • Kellen Moore: +1200
  • Ryan Day: +1200
  • Jerod Mayo: +1400
  • Matt Eberflus: +1400
  • Todd Bowles: +1600
  • Dave Toub: +1800
  • Greg Roman: +1800
  • Sean Payton: +2500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BzD7_0dirrLF300
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Next Broncos Head Coach

  • Dan Quinn: +500
  • Jim Caldwell: +600
  • Leslie Frazier: +600
  • Nathaniel Hackett: +600
  • Jonathan Gannon: +700
  • Byron Leftwich: +800
  • Eric Bieniemy: +850
  • Doug Pederson: +900
  • Brian Daboll: +1000
  • Jim Harbaugh: +1000
  • Kellen Moore: +1000
  • Brian Callahan: +1400
  • Raheem Morris: +1400
  • Todd Bowles: +1400
  • Gary Kubiak: +2000

Next Dolphins Head Coach

  • Brian Daboll: +300
  • Doug Pederson: +500
  • Eric Bieniemy: +500
  • Kellen Moore: +650
  • Byron Leftwich: +700
  • Nathaniel Hackett: +700
  • Todd Bowles: +700
  • Joe Brady: +1000
  • Kevin O’Connell: +1000
  • Demeco Ryans: +1200
  • Jim Harbaugh: +1200
  • Jerod Mayo: +1400
  • Mike McDaniel: +1400

Next Jaguars Head Coach

  • Bill O’Brien: +150
  • Darrell Bevell: +300
  • Jim Caldwell: +550
  • Doug Pederson: +750
  • Byron Leftwich: +800
  • Eric Bieniemy: +900
  • Kellen Moore: +900
  • Brian Daboll: +1200
  • Joe Brady: +1200
  • Matt Eberflus: +1200
  • Josh McDaniels: +2000
  • Marvin Lewis: +2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yh9bi_0dirrLF300
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Next Vikings Head Coach

  • Eric Bieniemy: +300
  • Brian Daboll: +400
  • Andre Patterson: +800
  • Brian Flores: +800
  • Doug Pederson: +900
  • Jim Harbaugh: +1000
  • Kellen Moore: +1000
  • Todd Bowles: +1000
  • Byron Leftwich: +1200
  • Dan Quinn: +1200
  • Jim Caldwell: +1200
  • Matt Eberflus: +1200
  • Nathaniel Hackett: +1200
  • Todd Downing: +1400
  • Josh McDaniels: +1600

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Giants Next Coach Odds: Brian Daboll Leads Large Group

New York Giants co-owner John Mara vowed to take his time in rebuilding the team’s leadership from “the ground up after firing coach Joe Judge on Tuesday. That was immediately followed by another word: “again.”. Judge became the third consecutive coach to be fired by the Giants...
NFL
Field Level Media

Report: Mutual interest between Bears, Jim Harbaugh

A coaching change appears imminent in Chicago, and the Bears reportedly have strong interest in interviewing Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to The Athletic, that interest is mutual. Matt Nagy reportedly will coach his final game as head coach of the team on Sunday, and NBC Chicago said Harbaugh...
NFL
Field Level Media

Ravens ‘hopeful’ Lamar Jackson can play this week

Lamar Jackson plans to give practice a go on Wednesday and the Baltimore Ravens could have their starting quarterback for a pivotal matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised backup Tyler Huntley’s performance as the understudy narrowly missed leading Baltimore’s upset of the Green Bay...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching News

To make matters worse for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, Elston isn’t even getting a promotion at Michigan. The defensive line coach had repeatedly sought after the defensive coordinator position at Notre Dame. He thought he’d get it on Freeman’s new staff, but the young head coach has gone a different direction. Elston is now heading to Michigan to get a fresh start.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Cowboys Coaching News

On Saturday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggested Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already knows who Mike McCarthy’s replacement will be if the team doesn’t make a strong playoff push. An anonymous source told CBS Sports that Jones will consider promoting Kellen Moore to head coach...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Byron Leftwich
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Harbaugh hires Notre Dame DL coach at Michigan

A few days into the Bears head coaching search, it might already be time to take a fan favorite off of the wishlist. According to multiple reports, Jim Harbaugh has been adding to his Wolverines staff at Michigan. The reported hiring of a defensive line coach may seem completely unrelated...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Wolverines#The Denver Broncos#Minnesota Vikings
Field Level Media

Byron Leftwich, Doug Pederson among Jaguars’ early HC targets

For the second time, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping Byron Leftwich is ready to be the face of their franchise. Leftwich was among the coaches the Jaguars formally requested permission to interview for their vacancy at head coach, per multiple reports. Currently the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leftwich has never been a head coach.
NFL
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson the betting favorite for Giants head coaching job

Then again, last year the Eagles fired the only head coach to win the franchise a Super Bowl. So, after a year off it's no surprise Doug Pederson's name is surfacing for one of the many head coaching positions available in the NFL. There's one team Pederson is linked to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Dan Graziano reveals early favorites for Bears head coach job

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new head coach after firing Matt Nagy earlier this week. They’ve lined up a slew of coaching candidates ranging from offensive to defensive guys to former head coaches. But it’s interesting to note that, among the three favorites mentioned by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there’s a similarity between them: they’re defensive-minded coaches.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy