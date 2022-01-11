ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Parcells drops truth bomb on Vikings amid firing of Mike Zimmer

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Vikings were one of a handful of NFL teams that made news on “Black Monday” after news surfaced that the Vikings had fired head coach Mike Zimmer. The move was not unexpected. Reports had surfaced as the season wound down Minnesota might look to make a...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 19

Jim
3d ago

Zim was fine.The offensive coordinator and GM needed to go but they kept Mr. screenplay on 3rd 17 for some reason I hope he goes to Carolina.

Reply
3
Dana Washburn
3d ago

not a vikings fan but the question is why did you give that much money to a fluke Q.B it's not the coaches fault why they can't win

Reply(1)
3
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB on Crusade to Prove Kirk Cousins Is the Team’s Problem

The man who backed up Brett Favre during the Minnesota Vikings 2009 season is not impressed with current quarterback Kirk Cousins’ tenure in Minnesota. Early this week, the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, cleaning house for a new era. And Vikings ex-QB2, Sage Rosenfels, who never attempted a regular season pass for the franchise, believes Minnesota jettisoned the wrong man.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Could Be A Top Landing Spot For Jameis Winston

The Minnesota Vikings are entering what could be a completely new era of football this offseason. Gone are head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman and there have been rumors that Kirk Cousins might be next. If the Vikings do move on from Cousins, could they consider taking a look at Jameis Winston in NFL free agency?
NFL
Mike Zimmer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ESPN

New Vikings regime could be 'breath of fresh air' as improving culture plays key role

EAGAN, Minn. – Whomever the Minnesota Vikings hire as their next head coach has an important order of business: fix the disconnect between players and coaches. When Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, it became clear that players, ownership and many inside the organization felt a culture shift was needed to move the franchise in the right direction.
NFL
NBC Sports

A second head coaching interview for Gannon

The Vikings have requested permission from the Eagles to interview defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning. It’s the second request for Gannon, who is in his first year with the Eagles. The Broncos have also requested permission to meet...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Ranking the Vikings GM Candidates

Since Rick Spielman was fired four days ago, news has been coming out all week about different prospects with which the Vikings would like to interview for their open General Manager position. No less than 8 different names have been linked to the Vikings as potential replacements for Rick Spielman. The prospects come from a wide range of backgrounds and NFL experience, from just a handful of years, to nearly two decades and include men, a woman, and minorities. The team certainly appears to be casting a pretty wide net to hopefully find the right person for the job. As fans we certainly want the Wilfs to hire the best candidate, but how should these candidates be evaluated? As an outsider looking in, we only have access to a few different data-points, but there are some objective characteristics we can use to rank the eight GM prospects that have been publicly revealed.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings owners reveal hiring plan for head coach and GM

The Minnesota Vikings will be very methodical when it comes to hiring their next head coach and general manager this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings have to replace Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman as their head coach and general manager respectively this winter. Minnesota is one of three NFL franchises who...
NFL
