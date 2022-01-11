ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

SCDOT replacing Swift Creek bridge on Highway 52 Business in Darlington County

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bridge replacement project will slow traffic on North Main Street in Darlington County, but one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the project, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project to replace the Swift Creek bridge on Highway 52 Business, which is also known as North Main Street, is not expected to be completed until the spring of 2023, SCDOT said in a post on Twitter .

The bridge is located about .36 miles north of Pearl Street and 2.58 miles south of N. Governor Williams Highway in downtown Darlington.

The new bridge is being built in stages, and crews have already begun narrowing the roadway to two lanes and shifting traffic to the south side of the existing bridge, SCDOT said. Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained.

SCDOT said message boards, concrete barriers, barrels and other signs will be in place throughout the project to alert motorists about reduced lanes and traffic shifts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

South Carolina gets $275M to help repair bridges

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of millions of dollars from the infrastructure bill will be headed to South Carolina to help fix hundreds of bridges across the state. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the nearly $275 million will bolster its fight against aging bridges falling into disrepair. Thousands of cars take Highway 501 […]
CONWAY, SC
Storm leaves more than 6,200 without power across Pee Dee

FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) — More than 6,200 hundred Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday morning across the Pee Dee after freezing rain and ice covered the region overnight. As of 9:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages on its website: Darlington County – 2,982 Dillon County – 7 Florence County – 2,235 Marlboro […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Horry County SWA holds public meeting on landfill expansion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Solid Waste Authority held a public meeting Friday to talk about its proposed plan to expand the county’s only landfill. The landfill, located along Highway 90, is the only landfill in Horry County. The Solid Waste Authority said an expansion is needed. “It’ll extend the life of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Crews battle hotel fire along South Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Coral Beach Resort Saturday night. MBFD asks you avoid the area near 1105 S Ocean Boulevard. Details are limited and there is no word yet what caused the fire. Count on News13 for updates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
South Carolina State
Darlington County coroner IDs driver killed in crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash on East Seven Pines Road in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina High Patrol. The driver, Sammie Lee Mack, died at the scene of the crash, Darlington County Corner J. Todd Hardee said. The crash happened about 8 a.m., […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Scotland County officials issue carbon monoxide reminder ahead of wintry weather

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Health Department issued a warning Friday about carbon monoxide ahead of possible wintery weather this weekend. “As we expect wintry weather here in Scotland County over the weekend and possible power outages, be aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning,” the health department wrote on Facebook. In the post, […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency for NC, urges preparation ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm. Gov. Cooper is urging everyone across North Carolina to prepare now. “This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Myrtle Beach honors MLK legacy with 18th drum major parade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what would have been his 93rd birthday, the city of Myrtle Beach on Saturday celebrated his legacy with an annual parade. The MLK Drum Major Parade and several accompanying events are all part of a bigger celebration known as Grand Strand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Marlboro County council expresses support for I-73

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County council passed a resolution Tuesday in support of the I-73 project. The I-73 project has a permitted route that would go through Marion County. South Carolina Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, said I-73 has potential to improve livelihoods in the Pee Dee region. “While more has to be […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Dillon School District Four going virtual Jan. 18-21

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — All schools in Dillon School District Four will be virtual from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, the district announced Friday morning. School is set to resume as normal on Jan. 24. The move comes as COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the state, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. […]
DILLON, SC
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Buttermilk Biscuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 15-16 is Buttermilk Biscuit, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Buttermilk Biscuit came to the shelter as a stray and had an injured leg, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. However, the injury is fully healed, and Buttermilk […]
CONWAY, SC
SLED investigates fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fire Wednesday in Marlboro County, according to officials. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Rocky Ridge Road in the Wallace Community, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Horry County man killed in single-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old Horry County man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County, authorities said. Pedro Torres of Longs died in the crash in the area of Bombing Range Road and Shag Bark Lane, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. The crash happened about […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

