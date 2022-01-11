ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.

Rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.

None of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Bernhardt said, adding he can’t wait to shake the pilot’s hand for getting the helicopter down the way they did.

The infant patient has been taken to a hospital, but family members haven’t been notified yet, Bernhardt said. The flight originated out of state.

Photos and video from the scene show the helicopter damaged and on its side, just outside the church and underneath powerlines. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” Bernhardt said.

Jarrell Saunders, 28, works at an apartment building nearby doing maintenance. He said he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

He got in his car to go to the hardware store and the helicopter was going in the same direction. He said he saw it hit the ground in the middle of the road and slide across the ground until it crashed into the church.

It turned on its side and as smoke was coming out, he saw people jumping out of the helicopter.

“I’m telling my grandkids about this one,” he said.

Deputies shoot NC man suspected of killing relative

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say deputies shot and killed a man who held two women hostage after he allegedly killed his brother-in-law. WBTV-TV reports that the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Granite Falls Friday evening for an unknown trouble call. The sheriff’s office said in a news […]
One person dead after hit-and-run crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police responded in reference to a woman who had been hit by a car. Officers said they found the woman, […]
Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
Man wanted in December shooting at Greenville Wendy’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a shooting that happened last December. Freedom Chapel Morris, 18, of Winterville has warrants for his arrest for one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill. He […]
