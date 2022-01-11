ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambert and Jordan Named to LVSCBA Scholar-Athlete Team of the Month

By BJ Spigelmyer - DeSales SID
desales.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter Valley, PA (January 11, 2022) - Seniors Dat Lambert and Averi Jordan were each honored on Tuesday morning being named to the Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Association Scholar-Athlete Team of the Month as announced by the organization. The team is typically announced at...

athletics.desales.edu

