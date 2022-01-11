ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live stream: President Biden, VP Harris address voting rights, election integrity

Cover picture for the articleWatch live coverage as President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks...

Biden, Harris Bring Push For Federal Voting Rights Laws To Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to voting rights. The two Democrats hope to re-ignite support for legislation currently making its way through Congress. Biden and Harris took the stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium with their urgent message. “Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Biden said. As Biden put it, the next few days will mark a turning point in the country, when the federal voting rights bills...
Joe Biden
Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
Biden again refers to his VP as 'President Harris'

President Biden Tuesday referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as "President Harris" in yet another verbal flub by the gaffe-prone leader. "Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history," Biden said, referencing last year’s Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot.
Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden is taking his push for voting rights to Georgia to make an urgent appeal to protect the rights that he says are under attack. There is a pair of federal voting bills on the line that Democrats say would protect access to the ballot, including providing universal access to mail-in voting and making election day a federal holiday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022.
Biden, Harris to visit Atlanta Tuesday to discuss right to vote legislation

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to discuss the need for federal legislation to protect the right to vote. In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the White House said the president and vice president would speak to the American people specifically addressing the "urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes."
President Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats’ major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform

President Biden is now considering executive action as it has been almost a year since his push for legislation to combat misconduct in police departments. A bill named for George Floyd made it through the House but fell short in the Senate. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Cedric Alexander who served as the law enforcement executive on former President Obama’s policing task force. Jan. 15, 2022.
Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
