Live stream: President Biden, VP Harris address voting rights, election integrity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to voting rights. The two Democrats hope to re-ignite support for legislation currently making its way through Congress.
Biden and Harris took the stage at the Atlanta University Center Consortium with their urgent message.
“Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Biden said.
As Biden put it, the next few days will mark a turning point in the country, when the federal voting rights bills...
