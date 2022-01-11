Live stream: President Biden, VP Harris address voting rights, election integrity

ATLANTA - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta on Tuesday to discuss the need for federal legislation to protect the right to vote. In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the White House said the president and vice president would speak to the American people specifically addressing the "urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes."

