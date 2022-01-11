ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXmOF_0diro6h600

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.

Rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.

None of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Bernhardt said, adding he can’t wait to shake the pilot’s hand for getting the helicopter down the way they did.

The infant patient has been taken to a hospital, but family members haven’t been notified yet, Bernhardt said. The flight originated out of state.

As omicron causes more breakthrough cases, here’s what you should know

Photos and video from the scene show the helicopter damaged and on its side, just outside the church and underneath powerlines. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” Bernhardt said.

Jarrell Saunders, 28, works at an apartment building nearby doing maintenance. He said he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

He got in his car to go to the hardware store and the helicopter was going in the same direction. He said he saw it hit the ground in the middle of the road and slide across the ground until it crashed into the church.

It turned on its side and as smoke was coming out, he saw people jumping out of the helicopter.

“I’m telling my grandkids about this one,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

Sherman, NY community comes together to help victims of tragic fire

A community is coming together to help the victims of a tragic fire in Chautauqua County. Watson Taylor, 1, died in the fire that leveled his family’s home on West Main Street in Sherman, New York.   Investigators have determined the Wednesday morning fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Watson’s mother and four siblings escaped, […]
SHERMAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Drexel Hill, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Upper Darby, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Darby, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
YourErie

Early morning fire damages Mercer County container company

Employees of a Mercer County container company have a big clean up ahead after an early morning fire swept through the family-owned business. The fire broke out at Bucks Fabricating, just over the Crawford County line, at 3547 Perry Highway in Hadley. First responders say the fire broke out in the paint room where final […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Car slams into pole, tree overnight

Icy roads are likely to blame for a one-car accident that left a woman with minor injuries overnight. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a reported accident in the 1600 block of West Center Street in Mill Village. According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control of the vehicle near a […]
MILL VILLAGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Weather#Traffic Accident#Ap#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

One-year-old dead in overnight fire in Chautauqua County

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-year-old child has died following an overnight fire in Chautauqua County. The fire broke out at a residence on Main Street in Sherman around 1:21 a.m. Wednesday. A woman and four children were able to escape the house, but the one-year-old was not able to get out. Two of the […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Woman, 70, dead in Tuesday morning house fire in Fredonia, NY

One woman is dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Chautauqua County. The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home in the village of Fredonia, New York. Deputies say the two-story home had an apartment upstairs and one downstairs. Everyone upstairs was able to escape, as well as one of the downstairs occupants. Investigators say […]
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
YourErie

Erie County Department of Health reports 618 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID19 cases in Erie County continues to rise. The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 618 new cases of COVID-19 on January 15th. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 169 new cases in Crawford County. Warren County is reporting an additional 64 new cases. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Check the status on flights leaving Erie before winter weather approaches

With the bad weather approaching, many flights that will be leaving Erie on January 15th have been canceled. If you plan on traveling by flight, you may want to check with the airport to ensure that your flight is on schedule. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT officials warn drivers of upcoming winter storm; vehicle restrictions anticipated

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, along with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming winter storm. This comes as snowy conditions, cold temperatures, and high winds are expected across most of Pennsylvania this weekend. These agencies also anticipate implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions through the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy