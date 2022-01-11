ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Man armed with knife shot by Raleigh police following I-440 crash, chief says

By Jeff Reeves, Michael Prunka
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man armed with a knife was shot by Raleigh police after he refused to drop the weapon following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-440 on Tuesday.

Chief Estella Patterson said officers were first dispatched to a vehicle crash at 1:32 p.m. to I-440 west near the Brentwood Road exit.

Patterson said multiple 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated on the interstate ahead of the collision.

Officers were told a person at the scene was armed with a knife. That person was “walking away with a small child” while still armed with a knife,” Patterson said.

The armed individual refused to drop the knife and a Taser was used to “diffuse” the situation, according to Patterson.

The chief said the person with the weapon then swung the knife at the officers. That was when an officer fired his weapon, striking the armed person.

The condition of the injured person was not released by the chief.

The names of the officers involved were not released but they will be on administrative leave.

Patterson did not discuss the traffic collision itself.

A witness tells CBS 17 said he saw officers holding down a man in the aftermath of the crash before shots were fired.

(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

The witness said cars were still moving by the scene when officers fired their weapons.

A vehicle could be seen resting on its side on the right side of the interstate and another smaller black vehicle was on the side of the road.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

