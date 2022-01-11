ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas men’s, K-State women’s basketball push toward the top of NCAA NET Rankings

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ou5nW_0dirmlX600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men’s and Kansas State University women’s basketball teams are making their push toward the top of the NCAA’s NET Rankings .

Meanwhile, their counterparts, K-State men’s and KU women’s basketball, are slowly headed in the wrong direction.

Both programs at the University of Missouri are trending downward with the men’s team ranked 203rd in the nation.

University of Kansas Jayhawks Rankings
Men’s Basketball: 9
– Last game: at Texas Tech; 75-67 (L)
– Next game: vs Iowa State; January 11
Women’s Basketball: 40
– Last game: at TCU; 78-72 (W)
– Next game: at Texas; January 12

The KU men’s team is coming off a loss to Texas Tech on the road. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak and they now return to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to face Iowa State.

The women won their first of a two-game road trip against TCU 78-72 after losing their conference opener at home to Oklahoma. Now they head to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday night.

K-State’s Bruce Weber questions Big 12 protocol as COVID affects Wildcats, Mizzou

Kansas State University Rankings
Men’s Basketball: 87
– Last game: at West Virginia; 71-68 (L)
– Next game: vs TCU; January 12
Women’s Basketball: 13
– Last game: at West Virginia; 71-61 (W)
– Next game: vs Iowa State; January 11

The No. 25 K-State women return home while currently enjoying a six-game winning streak that has seen them start conference play 3-0. They host the Cyclones on Tuesday night who are ranked No. 9 in the nation.

It’s an opposite story for the men’s team who are riding a three-game losing streak to open conference play. A host of COVID-19 related issues have sidelined players and coaches throughout the stretch. They will host TCU on Wednesday night.

University of Missouri Rankings
Men’s Basketball: 203
– Last game: vs Alabama; 92-86 (W)
– Next game: at Arkansas; January 12
Women’s Basketball: 45
– Last game: at Arkansas; 83-73 (L)
– Next game: at LSU; January 13

The Missouri women saw their eight-game winning streak snapped on the road at Arkansas. They head to LSU for their second game of a two-game road trip as they continue their bid for the big dance.

Despite their low NET ranking, the Missouri men’s team is coming off their first win since December 18 against Utah. The Tigers beat now-No. 24 ranked Alabama at home and now head to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas as they try to win back-to-back games for the first time since November.

SCHEDULE CHANGE: Mizzou to open 2022 at home against Louisiana Tech

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) is used as the “primary sorting tool” for programs during selection Sunday as teams await their seed in the March Madness tournament.

Up until 2018, RPI (rating percentage index) was used to determine the teams in the dance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

KSN News

