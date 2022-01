BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated the Moderna booster shot recommendation to five months. Anyone who is 12-years-old and older who initially received an mRNA vaccine series should now receive an mRNA booster dose five months after completing the initial series. The Louisiana Department of Health says all vaccine providers in the state have been alerted of the guidance and it has been put into effect immediately.

