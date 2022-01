The Department of Student Leadership & Involvement will host the Spring 2022 Virtual Get Involved Fair on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., on Campus Connect. The Virtual Get Involved Fair is a great opportunity for incoming students and the greater campus community to meet student representatives from select Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs) at the U. RSOs at the event will showcase their organizations and provide information on how to get involved around campus. Be sure to follow Student Leadership & Involvement on Instagram for updates about the event and opportunities to engage with RSOs at the event virtually through Instagram Stories.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO