ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Tesla Road receives Travis County's stamp of approval

By Benton Graham
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis County commissioners unanimously approved a measure to change the name of Harold Green Road to Tesla Road during its Jan. 11 meeting. The Travis County-owned road intersects with FM 973, crosses SH 130 and feeds into Tesla’s gigafactory in the eastern part of the county. Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: TxDOT officials recommend freeway alignment for US 380 in Denton County; Conroe ISD moves to COVID-19 safety alert Level 4 and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 14. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 12-13. Dallas-Fort Worth. Texas Department of Transportation officials are recommending a limited-access freeway for US 380 from the Collin County line...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Cars
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
Community Impact Austin

Travis County rejects 50% of mail-in ballot applications under new law, state responds

Secretary of State John Scott on Jan. 14 issued a statement directing Travis County to correct the rejected ballots. "We were surprised to learn for the first time of the apparent wholesale rejection of mail ballot applications by Travis County. Our office's role to each county, including Travis County, is to be available to provide advice and assistance on implementation of Texas election law upon request," Scott said in the release. "Nevertheless, Travis County made the decision to reject these mail ballot applications before contacting our office. We call on Travis County to immediately review and re-examine the mail ballot applications in question to determine whether they were processed in accordance with state law, with the goal of reinstating and minimizing any disruption to eligible voters who have properly submitted their application for ballot by mail. We anxiously await the results of their re-processing of these mail ballot applications."
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Signs#Infrastructure#Signage#Vehicles#Tesla Road#Txdot
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves interlocal agreement with Manville Water Supply Co. for relocation of water line

The Round Rock City Council approved an interlocal agreement Jan. 13 with the Manville Water Supply Co. that will allow the city to proceed with a roads project. As part of the city's "Driving Progress" road program, a segment of Gattis School Road is set to be reconstructed from a four-lane to a six-lane roadway, from Via Sonoma Trail to Red Bud Lane. In order to begin the project, the city and Manville will partner to construct and inspect the relocation of a water line in the area.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves replacement of playground equipment at Kinningham, Buck Egger parks

Round Rock residents who frequent Kinningham and Buck Egger parks can expect to see some changes on the playgrounds in six or seven months, according to city officials. That is because the Round Rock City Council approved the replacement of playground equipment at Kinningham and Buck Egger parks during its Jan. 13 meeting. The $141,263.27 Kinningham Park project includes the demolition of the current playground, purchase and installation of new equipment as well as safety surfacing. It will be paid for through the city's parks improvement and acquisition fund. Similarly, the Buck Egger Park project will see the playground's equipment and safety surfacing replaced for $114,731.64, to be paid for through the city's general self-financed construction fund.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves rezone for planned unit development to be occupied by townhomes

The Round Rock City Council rezoned a 6.5-acre tract of land to a planned unit development Jan. 13. Located off of Old Settlers Boulevard, the property is set to be developed into a townhome community with a maximum of 78 units. These dwellings are planned to be three stories in height, with a minimum 10-foot setback, masonry wall and trees. These units will also be oriented north to south, with the front and back of each unit prohibited from overlooking adjacent property, according to city documents.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Community Impact Austin

Travis County appoints interim clerk

Travis County Commissioners Court appointed Rebecca Guerrero as interim county clerk on Jan. 11. Her appointment follows the retirement of Dana DeBeauvoir after 35 years in the role. Guerrero will assume the role on Jan. 28 when DeBeauvoir steps down, and she will fill the role through the end of...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials consider revisions to Lakeside Meadows development

Pflugerville officials are considering a slew of changes to the 400-acre Lakeside Meadows mixed-use development located south of Lake Pflugerville. Among the revisions is rezoning approximately 61 acres of the development’s corporate campus section to campus industrial, the same designation as the industrial buildings currently underway. Developer James Kerby...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Adrienne Sturrup named Austin Public Health director

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Adrienne Sturup, the interim director of Austin Public Health, has been selected as the city’s next director of the public health agency, according to a Jan. 14 city of Austin news release.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Parks and Recreation Department unveils 6 possible new locations for Waller Creek Boathouse

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department could be looking for a new home for the Waller Creek Boathouse. As a part of Project Connect designs, Capital Metro's MetroRail Blue Line will cross Lady Bird Lake on a bridge and on the lake’s north side go underground to enter a planned below-ground station near the Mexican American Cultural Center and Rainey Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

See the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including Cracker Barrel renovations

Curious about what new businesses, restaurants and other local projects are coming soon or currently underway in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. Cracker Barrel Old...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy