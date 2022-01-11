Tesla Road receives Travis County's stamp of approval

Secretary of State John Scott on Jan. 14 issued a statement directing Travis County to correct the rejected ballots. "We were surprised to learn for the first time of the apparent wholesale rejection of mail ballot applications by Travis County. Our office's role to each county, including Travis County, is to be available to provide advice and assistance on implementation of Texas election law upon request," Scott said in the release. "Nevertheless, Travis County made the decision to reject these mail ballot applications before contacting our office. We call on Travis County to immediately review and re-examine the mail ballot applications in question to determine whether they were processed in accordance with state law, with the goal of reinstating and minimizing any disruption to eligible voters who have properly submitted their application for ballot by mail. We anxiously await the results of their re-processing of these mail ballot applications."

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO