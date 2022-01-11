ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Percentage of breakthrough cases up in New York

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uaxpo_0dirlnGL00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- As the rate of omicron rose in New York, so did the percentage of breakthrough cases. Both decreased immunity over time and the effectiveness of vaccines against omicron could be the driving factor for increased breakthrough cases.

Kids fastest-growing group in hospital with COVID-19, NYSDOH

On Dec. 6 the percentage of cases in those fully-vaccinated was 1.17%. By Dec. 27 it had reached 4.59% and on Jan. 1 it was up to 4.9% for New Yorkers 12+, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH). Omicron was detected in 2.1% of COVID-19 cases tested on Dec. 4 but by Jan. 1 that had leaped to 96%.

“As predicted since it was first detected in New York in early December, the new omicron variant is moving swiftly through communities and is resulting in an uptick in cases for both unvaccinated and vaccinated people (breakthrough infections),” said DOH spokesperson, Erin Silk.

See the percentage of breakthrough cases grow as cases of omicron grew in December below:

Breakthrough cases

Date Percentage
Dec. 6 1.17%
Dec. 13 1.33%
Dec. 20 2.09%
Dec. 27 4.59%
Source: DOH
Tracking COVID cases by county

Omicron cases

Date Percentage
Dec. 14 1.9%
Dec. 18 39.3%
Jan. 1 95.7%
Source: DOH

Percentages are a better indicator, rather than raw numbers because omicron is so widespread. Raw numbers indicate samples that were taken to date and the number of them confirmed to be from omicron, the DOH said.

“While it is the case that 4.59% of all vaccinated people have had a breakthrough infection to date, our week-by-week comparison shows that levels of infection are higher among those unvaccinated, with the unvaccinated experiencing infections at about 4.5 times the rate as those vaccinated,” Silk said.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

The overall effectiveness of the vaccines has changed only slightly from 81% on Dec. 6 to 78% on Dec. 27 in the 18+ population in the state. Hospitalizations for breakthrough cases are up but the percentage remains less than 1% at .15%.

“Vaccination, and getting boosted if eligible, remains the best way for New Yorkers to increase their protection from infection, and to lessen severity if they contract the virus,” said Silk.

As the use of at-home testing has become more popular some counties like Albany and Warren have given residents a way to report results. At-home test results are not being tracked by the DOH. Laboratories are required to report all molecular, antigen, and serological tests to the state, according to the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Vaccines
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serological Tests#Doh#Antigen#Omicron#Covid#Nysdoh#New Yorkers
NEWS10 ABC

Legislation introduces revised bottle bill to include ten-cent returns

Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill has introduced legislation that will update the New York State Returnable Container Law to expand the list of redeemable bottles and raise the deposit to a ten-cent return. Originally introduced to the state legislature in 2002, was passed in the Assembly in 2005 but failed to reach an agreement by the Senate.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Laboratories
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Weighing ‘good cause’ after eviction moratorium’s end

This week on Empire State Weekly, as New York State's eviction moratorium comes to an end, lawmakers are weighing solutions that would have a more meaningful impact on the statewide housing crisis. One effort is the "good cause eviction" legislation, which if passed, would address areas such as cap rent increases on existing tenants and prevent landlords from removing a renter without an order from a judge. But groups opposing the law argue that this could further hurt New York's economic recovery.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

After nearly two years, New York’s eviction moratorium ends

A measure in place since the beginning of the pandemic to protect tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 has ended. Saturday marks the end of New York's eviction moratorium, which blocked landlords from evicting a tenant if they provided paperwork showing the pandemic impacted their ability to pay rent.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New complaints about Ferrellgas delivery issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–News 10 recently received an email claiming Ferrellgas has been behind on propane deliveries. It turns out, that this is not the only complaint. Another customer told News 10 he’s fed up and is switching to a new provider. Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office has received numerous complaints as well. “Let’s say it’s between […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy