Kevin Hart adds second Bakersfield Fox Theater show

Comedian/actor Kevin Hart is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Jan. 16th and due to popular demand a second show has been added.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are sold out but tickets for his 10 p.m. are on sale now online , at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369.

Verification of being fully vaccinated against COVID or a pre-entry negative test result is required to attend. Attendees must also follow face covering guidelines. Those 18 and older must also bring a photo ID.

The show will also be a cell phone free event. Your phone will be placed in locked pouch which you keep throughout the event. Anyone using a cell phone during the show will be ejected.