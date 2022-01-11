ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Yellowjackets

By Lauren Kranc
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGather round the fire, folks…today we are accidentally eating shrooms, cooking up our teammates, and whispering about the various mysteries that have unfolded—so far—over the course of Season One of Yellowjackets. Showtime’s gripping new drama follows the Yellowjackets high school girls soccer team after their private...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Melanie Lynskey Previews a Pivotal ‘Yellowjackets’ Confrontation and Shauna’s Fear of Herself

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Flight of the Bumblebee,” the eighth episode of “Yellowjackets.” Melanie Lynskey has been one of the most sought-after and versatile television and film actors for years, from a scene-stealing supporting role on sitcom “Two and a Half Men” to a leading lady on “Togetherness.” She’s also been part of ensembles such as “Castle Rock,” “Mrs. America” and, most recently, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Lynskey recently picked up a drama actress Critics Choice Awards nom for the latter, in which she portrays the adult version of Shauna, a former teen athlete and plane crash survivor. In...
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Yellowjackets: Unraveling the Terrifying, Fascinating Misty Quigley

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is one of the best series that far too few people are watching, a deliciously savage and disturbingly clever study of human nature that combines the best aspects of Lord of the Flies, Lost, and The OA into something that feels both entirely fresh and deeply necessary. The story of a stranded girls soccer team, the desperate acts they’re driven to commit to survive for 19 months while lost in the wilderness, and the way their choices during this dark period reverberate throughout the rest of their lives, the show is bursting with complex, morally gray characters (alongside banging 1990s needle drops).
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 9: Doomcoming

The truth about Adam comes to light, and the yellowjackets’ descent into madness begins on Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 9, “Doomcoming.”. The yellowjackets are spiraling in the aftermath of Laura Lee’s death, with Lottie taking it the worst. So, with the help of a little homemade booze, the team decides to throw their own prom party, but tensions rise when conflicting feelings get involved.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

All the Gory, Twisted Theories About What Happened to Jackie on 'Yellowjackets'

Are your teeth totally gnashing for the 4-1-1 on Yellowjackets? I don't know if it's dark folklore energy or what, but everyone is obsessed with these spooky cannibal wilderness girls all of a sudden, and I love it. One of the show's biggest mysteries is what happened to Jackie, the Yellowjackets' team captain who seemingly did not survive.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Lee
uticaphoenix.net

Yellowjackets: Our biggest questions and theories before the finale

Are you watching the Showtime hit Yellowjackets? If not, you should be. This show has the best high concept ever…. A private plane carrying an elite women’s high school soccer team crashes in the wilderness, leaving a squad of teenage girls to fend for themselves. Chaos, violence and potential cannibalism ensue.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Yellowjackets is pulling off a Prestige TV version of Pretty Little Liars

The key to the Showtime horror survival series is its connection to teen TV, says Constance Grady. "As Vox critic-at-large Emily VanDerWerff has already argued, part of the alchemy of Yellowjackets is the way it slams the conventions of different TV genres up against one another," says Grady. "The show combines the sort of puzzle-box mystery show plotting popularized by Lost with astute psychological excavations of trauma along the lines of a show like Succession, plus a healthy amount of good old-fashioned horror stemming from its Lord of the Flies-style premise. It seems built to inspire equal amounts of fan theorizing about its mysteries, analytical essays about how trauma shapes character, and shared notes on how many nightmares it has inspired among its fans. But I’d like to argue that in addition to its pedigreed antecedents, Yellowjackets is also pulling some tropes from a rather less-respected genre. A surprising amount of Yellowjackets’s structure seems to be borrowed from the microgenre of teen soap operas about sexy teens being blackmailed over their sexy secrets; teen shows about surveillance; teen shows that treat secrets as weapons and social capital as the stuff of life-and-death stakes. Specifically, Yellowjackets is pulling an awful lot from Pretty Little Liars, the campy Freeform drama that ran from 2010 to 2017. Pretty Little Liars gives Yellowjackets two of its central mysteries: the question of what happened to the alpha girl at the top of a friend group, and the identity of a mysterious and apparently all-knowing blackmailer. Looking into what the two shows have in common reveals a lot about the emotional ambivalence at the heart of a friendship that gives teen girl horror its teeth — and about how Yellowjackets is thinking about its core emotional dynamic."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Yellowjackets Star Confirms They Almost Passed on Showtime Series

There are so many great television shows out right now, and one that has become popular unexpectedly fast is Yellowjackets. The horror/mystery/drama series only premiered on Showtime in November, but it already has a huge fan base and even got an early Season 2 renewal last month. The show follows the remaining survivors of a plane crash in the present day as well as their teenage selves living in the wilderness for 19 months in the 1990s. Some big stars who rose to fame in the '90s play the adult versions of the girls, including Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey. During a recent interview with Collider, Lynskey revealed that she almost passed on the series.
TV SERIES
Salon

“Yellowjackets” soundtrack: Listen to this nostalgic playlist from Showtime’s brutal thriller

Showtime's thriller "Yellowjackets" promises more supernatural spooks, gore and, of course, human flesh before the highly anticipated finale on Jan. 16. But that doesn't mean the fun has to stop then. The show's Spotify playlist brings its flawed characters to life with a balanced assemblage of modern-day indie ballads and '90s rock tunes. The soundtrack screams adolescent angst and evokes feelings of invincibility.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#Showtime#Canadian#Journal#American Beauty
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker’s ‘Yellowjackets’ theme song, “No Return”

Showtime's Yellowjackets has been one of the most wickedly addictive series of the last few months, playing out like a mix of Lord of the Flies, Alive, LOST and Stephen King's IT. Set partially in the '90s, the show has a killer soundtrack loaded with Clinton-era needle drops, plus a terrific score by Shudder to Think's Craig Wedren and That Dog.'s Anna Waronker. The Yellowjackets soundtrack is will be released by Lakeshore Records soon.
MUSIC
Esquire

Dexter: New Blood's Showrunner Says He'd 'Drop Everything' to Make Season 2

What? Did you think Dexter: New Blood would try to correct Dexter's sins with an uncontroversial, snoozer finale? Nope. The season finale of Dexter: New Blood, which debuted on Showtime this Sunday night, saw none other than the titular serial killer himself die at the hands of... his own son, Harrison. (Read our postgame profile of Jack Alcott, the 25-year-old actor who helmed the role, to hear his thoughts.)
TV SERIES
Esquire

We Didn't Care About Ice Hockey. Then We Got Some Really Great Merch

Very few Brits have ever been compelled to attend an ice hockey match. Sure, you might've booked a couple of tickets in a country that suffers treacherous snowfall, right around the moment you realise there's really not that much to do in Oslo. Or you might've popped down to Streatham, the home of London's Red Hawks, upon finding out its BYOB policy in the stands. But other than that, we don't like a lot of choice in our national sports. We're not American. We like football, and a bit of tennis, and perhaps even rugby union if your parents outsourced your upbringing to a private institution. But despite our athletic stubbornness, it seems that ice hockey will be making moves in the coming months – in wardrobes, anyway.
NFL
Esquire

Bob Saget, Beloved and Bawdy, Was a Hollywood Rarity

The world has lost a bit more of its funny. Bob Saget, beloved actor, comedian, and master of bawdiness has died. The news was announced Sunday evening by the Orange County, Florida police department. He was 65. Saget was discovered in his Orlando hotel room in the afternoon, and while no cause of death has been revealed, authorities did stress that there were no signs of drugs of foul play.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Point Out a Confusing Detail About the Bunkhouse

While we are currently in the show’s offseason, “Yellowstone” fans are going to be talking about season four for a long time. One of season four’s most surprising elements was the feud between “Yellowstone” ranch hands Lloyd and Walker. The two were fighting for the affection of buckle bunny Laramie. She first took a liking to Lloyd in season three but jumped Walker’s bed at the end of the season. That sparked a major fight between the two, culminating in Lloyd stabbing Walker in the chest after smashing his guitar. Sensing he was losing control over the bunkhouse due to the presence of females, John fires the female ranch hands. This includes Laramie, Mia and Teeter being exiled from the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse. Teeter pleads with John Dutton for her job and he relents after realizing she had been branded by Rip Wheeler. She is allowed to stay in the bunkhouse and Laramie and Mia also return later on.
TV SERIES
MiddleEasy

(Video) Referee Tackles Fan Interrupting MMA Intergender Fight

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has always been bizarre and that was further showcased a couple of weeks into 2022. At Russia’s Epic Fighting Championship on Friday, an intergender match took place between Alexander Pistoletov and Sasha Mamaha. While Pistoletov was in a dominant side control position on the ground,...
UFC
Pitchfork

The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy Has Died

Rachel Nagy, best known as the singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, her representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Detroit Cobra’s label Third Man eulogized Nagy on Instagram, writing, “In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote in a message to the band’s Facebook page: “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy