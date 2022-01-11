ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Locker room sex-crime cases deserve jail (Opinion)

By Jeff Deminski
 4 days ago
Remember the shocking case of the Sayreville High School locker room? It came to light in 2014. What was incorrectly called hazing was sexual assault and abuse. Butts grabbed. Digital penetration. Despicable conduct that was rumored to have been part of the football locker room culture for years. When...

Comments / 2

TomG
4d ago

I agree and they same should have happened with the Sayreville vase and if it had maybe the Wall incident would nor have happened.

Reply
2
 

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

