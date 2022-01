There is big news coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs camp as they prepare for their wild card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The chiefs are favored by 12.5 points at home against the 9-7-1 Steelers in a Sunday night matchup set to kick off at 8:15 ECT. And if they’re able to cover the point spread, they will likely have the services of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to help them do so. NBC Sports has reported that Hill is expected to play on Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO