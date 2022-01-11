More Human, Not Less: Insights On The Future Of Work

Founder & CEO of BioTrillion, a startup developing BioEngine4D, a neuro digital biomarker platform to digitally detect drugs & diseases. Did you know that there is a difference between seeing and perceiving? Is there valuable visual information that occurs every day, in front of your very eyes, that you “see” yet do not “perceive?” Daily, our eyes encounter so much information that our brains miss valuable insights hidden within it. For example, we see the faces of our loved ones every day, but often our brains do not perceive, nor remember, the subtlest of anatomic or physiologic changes that could be the signs of an emerging disease. In this domain of the seen-yet-not-perceived, there is a wealth of valuable health insights that remain “hidden” right in front of our very eyes.
