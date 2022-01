Are you planning a course where students learn by collaboratively working on semester-long projects? Meet and work with others designing similar courses by participating in the Collaborative Project Courses Faculty Fellows Program (apply by Jan 31). Fellows will receive up to $5000 for participating. This program extends from May through December 2022 and is currently planned to include a combination of in person and online meetings. Join our friendly, helpful community and build on great, tested ideas for maximizing student learning and engagement.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO