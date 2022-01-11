ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

BorgWarner invests in Qnovo

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorgWarner has announced an investment in Qnovo, a privately held, Silicon Valley-based software and controls company. The supplier is the lead investor for Qnovo’s multi million dollar series-C capital raise. Qnovo focuses on...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
just-auto.com

BMW i Ventures invests in EV charger startup

BMW i Ventures has announced a lead investment in HeyCharge, the German startup providing access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in apartment complexes, office buildings and other infrastructure locations. “The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in coming years will necessitate greater infrastructure build-out of charging solutions around...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

BorgWarner Is A Top Choice For EV Growth

I am assigning BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) a positive risk/reward rating based on a cyclical upturn in global auto production, the secular growth trend toward electrification of transportation, and a positively skewed potential return spectrum resulting from its discounted valuation and robust growth profile. Risk/Reward Rating: Positive. On November 3, 2021, BorgWarner...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
US News and World Report

Is a Condo a Good Investment?

Weighing the options of purchasing an investment property amid today’s fast-moving market can be a difficult decision, especially when considering the many types of homes available in today’s market. Condos have been proven to be a great option for investors looking for investment opportunities with minimal upkeep needs, especially in comparison to single-family homes which tend to require frequent upgrades and maintenance. Investors should be aware of the options. Single-family homes could have the best pay-off in many markets, as opposed to condos, however.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Where to invest in 2022

Deciding how and where to invest your money is never an easy task – but when you’re in the middle of a global pandemic it’s even more challenging.We asked a string of financial experts to suggest which countries, sectors, funds and companies may be worth considering in 2022.CountriesSimon Gergel, manager of The Merchants Trust, believes the UK stock market is one of the cheapest in the world – and remains highly polarised.Despite ongoing Covid-19 variants, the risks of continued supply chain disruption and rising inflationary pressures, he expects the economy to grow at a decent pace in 2022.“This is providing...
MARKETS
Sandusky Register

A 'monumental' investment

SANDUSKY — The new investment strives to keep a century-old, family-run small business in operation for many more generations. Work continues to evolve Balconi Monuments Inc. into a business embracing technology but also one reaffirming its roots of fulfilling time-honored services. An ongoing, privately funded undertaking — totaling about...
SANDUSKY, OH
investmentu.com

2022 Investment Outlook

Our 2022 investment outlook promises to be just as interesting as 2021. That’s quite a statement, considering that we began 2021 at the peak of a global pandemic, with businesses, schools and workplaces shuttered and most people sheltering at home. Governments continued to provide unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borgwarner#Management Software#Investment#Silicon Valley#Bw
Forbes

ESG Investing Is Not Sustainable Investing

There’s a lot of confusion in the marketplace regarding ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and Sustainable, sometimes known as SRI (Sustainable, Responsible, and Impact) investing. Many people think the two terms are interchangeable – I’m here to tell you that they aren’t. Blackrock. , Vanguard, and other...
ECONOMY
asapland.com

Why investing is not gambling?

Investing is not gambling. Investing is a long-term strategy in which you buy goods or shares with the hope that they will become more valuable in the future. In contrast, gambling often involves betting money on games of chance for a prize. Investment carries much less risk than gambling because...
MARKETS
investing.com

Will 2022 Be the Year of Value Investing?

The New Year 2022 is an opportunity to think more deeply and make resolutions. This also applies to investment decisions. In this context, it is worth refreshing one’s value investing philosophy and considering whether it will regain its former luster in 2022 after it fell out of favor in recent years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
just-auto.com

Plastic Omnium provides Lucid Air engineering/production services

Plastic Omnium says it is providing Lucid with engineering and production services for its first electric sedan, the Air. The supplier’s engineering and production experience has supported the Silicon Valley-based carmaker in its ambition to design an EV for the past five years. Plastic Omnium’s mission was to bring...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Aptiv to acquire Wind River for US$4.3bn

Aptiv has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm, TPG, for US$4.3bn in cash. Used on 2bn edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River’s software enables the development, deployment, operations and servicing of...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Best CRISPR Companies to Invest In

CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) genome editing has been hyped for years. But the promise of CRISPR technology has yet to be fulfilled. That could change in the coming years, though. Major genomics breakthroughs -- and potentially explosive growth for some stocks -- could be on the way.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thebalance.com

How To Invest in NFTs

NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that are created and secured by blockchain technology. NFTs digitally signify ownership, and while some of the most popular use cases include avatars and collectibles, NFTs can signify ownership of potentially anything. You may be wondering how to buy NFTs and...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

MoneyGram announces investment in Coinme

MoneyGram has revealed the building of a remittance system between it and Coinme to support the transfer of BTC to fiat. The project will promote Coinme in its future expansion plans. MoneyGram International Incorporation has revealed the completion of a minority investment project in Coinme. They have revealed that the...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

BUX to offer fractional investing

Netherlands-based stockbroker BUX has launched US fractional share trading for its Europe-based customers, according to AltFi. Reportedly, the launch also makes BUX the first stockbroker in the Netherlands to offer fractional share trading to retail investors. For now, BUX customers can only use fractional share trading to invest in 100 of the most popular US stocks—including Amazon, Google, and Tesla.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy