After attacking Oleksandr Usyk on social media, Tyson Fury discovered that Wladimir Klitschko has now adopted the Big Brother role at heavyweight, writes Elliot Worsell. MUCH of what makes Tyson Fury such an engaging and compelling character is that he says either what other people are thinking or what other people – most people – wouldn’t so much as dare to think. He will, from time to time, speak out of turn, say things he shouldn’t say, and present to the world a version of events most know is anything but the truth or even grounded in any kind of reality.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO