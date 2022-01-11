12-year-old girl killed by police car responding to emergency in Red Oak
RED OAK, IOWA — A Red Oak police officer had their lights and sirens activated when a child stepped in front of the vehicle and was killed, according to an initial crash report released by the Iowa State Patrol.
The accident happened on Monday at 5:55pm in Red Oak. A police officer was northbound on Broadway Street in Red Oak responding to a fire call when 12-year-old Vann Marie Redd reportedly stepped into the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer reportedly had lights and sirens activated when she was struck.
The accident remains under investigation.
