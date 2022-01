Good things come to those who wait, and for REZZ fans, the wait is now paying off. Since the esteemed midtempo queen crowd-tested “Menace” last year at HARD Summer, fans have waited for the track’s official arrival with bated breath. Originally concepted during her Spiral sessions, REZZ opted to hang on to “Menace” during the LP’s initial rollout, doling the track out at the top of 2022 as a bonus cut and a late-inclusion on the album. Now, the latest delivery from the Canadian beatmaker fittingly holds down the outro slot on Spiral, breathing new life into one of the most highly anticipated electronic records of 2021.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO