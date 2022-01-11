Knicks' Luka Samanic: Out with heel injury

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Reddish (ankle) is expected to be out "for a while" but declined to give a specific timetable, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports. Reddish was traded from the Hawks to the Knicks on Thursday in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and Kevin Knox, but it doesn't appear as if the 2019 first-round pick will be debuting for his new team anytime soon. The 22-year-old appeared in 34 games with Atlanta to begin the year and averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.4 minutes. When he is healthy, it's unclear what type of role he will play for New York, but he'll likely have to compete for bench minutes with the likes of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes before he's fully integrated into the rotation.

