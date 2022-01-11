ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Luka Samanic: Out with heel injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Samanic missed Monday's G League contest due to a left heel bruise. Samanic missed most of December with...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Hawks-Knicks trade

It has been a disappointing start to the season for both the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Both were playoff teams last season and now see themselves on the outside looking in for the Eastern Conference playoffs. It appears that both teams are trying to shake things up...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

NBA weekend best bets: Knicks getting reinforcements with Reddish, Walker

We split our NBA picks against the spread Thursday, bringing our run to 8-3 this week and 18-7 over the past two weeks. Here are our best bets for the weekend. We don't often see a squarely mediocre team giving this many points on the road, but these teams' recent performances have skewed the line in the Raptors' favor - even with one of their best players questionable to play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Cam Reddish: Will be out for extended period

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Reddish (ankle) is expected to be out "for a while" but declined to give a specific timetable, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports. Reddish was traded from the Hawks to the Knicks on Thursday in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and Kevin Knox, but it doesn't appear as if the 2019 first-round pick will be debuting for his new team anytime soon. The 22-year-old appeared in 34 games with Atlanta to begin the year and averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.4 minutes. When he is healthy, it's unclear what type of role he will play for New York, but he'll likely have to compete for bench minutes with the likes of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes before he's fully integrated into the rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Kemba Walker: Officially out Saturday

Walker (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Walker was doubtful ahead of Saturday's matchup and will officially be unavailable once again. Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride should continue to see additional work.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Knox's father takes parting shot at Tom Thibodeau

Kevin Knox is no longer with the New York Knicks, which means that his father no longer has to hold his tongue about the team. Knox was traded by the Knicks to the Atlanta Hawks this week. Afterwards, Knox’s father, Kevin Knox Sr., took a parting shot at Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. In an interview with Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knox Sr. was asked why he felt his son did not get more minutes with the Knicks.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nerlens Noel (knee) ruled out for Knicks on Saturday

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Talk about a late scratch, as the game started nearly 45 minutes ago. However, Noel - who hadn't yet entered the game - has been ruled out due to a sore left knee.
NBA

