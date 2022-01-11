ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Abortion restrictions target, deceive families

By Guest Opinion
Arizona Capitol Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe constitutional right to abortion is hanging on by a thread, with the Supreme Court considering a case that directly challenges Roe v. Wade. Here in Arizona, where I provide abortion care, a recently enacted anti-choice law only adds insult to injury. My patients, many of whom are Latinx and/or immigrants,...

azcapitoltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

thecentersquare.com

Florida Republicans and Democrats file bills to further restrict, expand abortion

(The Center Square) – By the first day of the 2022 Florida legislative session, eight bills have been filed to restrict or expand abortion. Republicans filed bills to further restrict abortion, appearing to be similar to controversial laws passed by the Mississippi and Texas legislatures. The U.S. Supreme Court was asked to intervene in both cases. It didn’t prevent the Texas law from going into effect and is currently reviewing the challenge to Mississippi’s law.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

South Dakota places further restrictions on medication abortions

Women in South Dakota who are seeking a medication abortion will face additional restrictions later this month after state lawmakers approved a new rule from the state's health department. Current state law allows for the medical abortion process to begin 72 hours "after the physician physically and personally meets with...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
northwestmoinfo.com

Abortion Restrictions Discussed at Missouri Capitol

Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. (Missourinet) Missouri House Republicans continue their efforts to close the state’s only abortion provider. Joey Parker takes us to the Capitol.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Families Face Moving Target for Quarantine Protocols

No. 1 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the federal government to distribute more monoclonal antibody treatments and vowed that schools in the state will remain open amid the surge in the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. DeSantis made his comments during a news conference at Broward Health Medical Center Monday morning. The governor said the Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday that they'd be sending more treatments and said the state will likely receive between 30,000 and 40,000 treatments. The department said last week that supply of the drug is "extremely limited." But DeSantis said any treatments Florida receives will likely be quickly used, and said the state plans to open more treatment sites in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and central Florida, but will need more treatments from the federal government, since the state can't get them directly from pharmaceutical companies.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

The Abortion Dilemma

Conflict between opposing positions today makes conversation about many issues largely impossible. The abortion debate provides a prime example with much to teach us. The abortion debate confronts us with competing moral goods. It also challenges us to confront the need for a new maturity in our relationship with death.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Gianforte, Rosendale, Daines celebrate Montana abortion restrictions as Roe hangs in the balance

Several top Republican officials joined more than a hundred people at the Capitol in Helena on Friday for the March for Life, celebrating a year of long-stalled progress for the anti-abortion cause in Montana and gearing up for the possibility of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade later in the year. Gov. […] The post Gianforte, Rosendale, Daines celebrate Montana abortion restrictions as Roe hangs in the balance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Reason.com

Fifth Circuit Opinion Criticizing Excessive Sealing in Challenge to Louisiana Abortion Restrictions

From June Medical Services, LLC v. Phillips, decided Friday by the Fifth Circuit, in an opinion by Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, joined by Judges Jerry Smith and Andrew Oldham:. Among the sealed or redacted documents [in this case] are a transcript of proceedings held in open court, a famous Pennsylvania grand jury report that is available as a book on www.amazon.com and that was adapted as a motion picture, an arrest report from a police department's public website, articles from The New York Times and Rolling Stone, and an obituary from a public website. We hold that the district court erred in sealing and ordering redaction of voluminous documents without a proper legal basis.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEVN

SD Legislature’s Rules Review committee approves Noem’s abortion restrictions

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state legislature’s “Rules Review” Committee voted 3 to 2 in favor of more stringent rules around access to abortion medication. The committee passed a measure which would require women seeking access to abortion pills to make three visits to their doctor, as opposed to two. Additionally, the new rules dictate that the procedure must take place within the first nine weeks of pregnancy.
POLITICS
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey, lawmakers favor spending on water projects

Gov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year to do something about Arizona’s water woes. In his State of the State Address on January 10, the governor touted the Legislature’s decision last year to invest $200 million in measures to shore up Arizona’s water supply, and said he, House Speaker Rusty ...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Bill Enshrining Abortion Into New Jersey State Law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, anticipating possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, signed a bill Thursday enshrining the right to an abortion into state law. Murphy signed the measure in the waning days of his first term, fulfilling a campaign pledge made in the lead up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill. “Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy...
POLITICS

