Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
When Jahleel Billingsley entered the transfer portal, he instantly became one of the top names available. It may not have fully worked out during this past season in Tuscaloosa but the tight end has all of the potential in the world. On Friday, Billingsley announced he was in Austin, TX,...
The Deondre Jackson-to-Nebraska era was short-lived. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer planning on attending NU and playing for the Huskers, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Saturday. Jackson, who Nebraska recruited hard out of high school, verbally committed to the Huskers just on Tuesday....
Nebraska is still very much in the process of sorting out its 2022 quarterback room, but offensive coordinator Mark Whipple now has a target in the next class, too. The Huskers on Friday offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize, Kansas.
Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
Norfolk State takes its impressive 10-4 record north as it visits Howard and Maryland-Eastern Shore for a MEAC road-trip.
The Cincinnati Bengals benefitted from an enormous error by the crew officiating Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game. With just under two minutes remaining in the first half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found receiver Tyler Boyd in the end zone for a Cincinnati touchdown. There was some question whether Burrow ran out of bounds before releasing the pass, though replays indicated that he did not.
Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America First Team. Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The Dillon...
Tucson native, UA product Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles credits support system for his rise with 49ers. The former Arizona safety has become a key special-teams player for San Francisco, which faces Dallas in a wild-card game Sunday.
With the offseason a couple of weeks old now, The Clemson Insider is pondering some of the most pressing on-field questions for Clemson’s football program as the Tigers wipe the slate clean and start fresh in (...)
Nebraska's set to host another round of official visitors this weekend as a monthlong dead period over the holidays ends and the February football signing date begins to come into view. The Huskers are hosting four uncommitted prospects — three transfers and high school safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama) —...
Ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company signs 2 UA football players, 1 softball player to NIL deals. Two Arizona football players and one softball player signed NIL deals with Ice Shaker, a company owned by former UA fullback Chris Gronkowski.
Sean Chambers has suffered three season-ending injuries and maintains two years of eligibility, all without using a medical redshirt. The quarterback played a full 2021 season at Wyoming and led the Cowboys to a 6-2 record in 2019, a season cut short by a knee injury. Chambers, who initially committed to Rutgers, used his regular four-game redshirt in 2018 after breaking his right fibula in the fourth game.
Frost completes coaching staff with former TCU RBs coach Bryan Applewhite. Applewhite, who has over 20 years of experience, is taking over a group that has perhaps as many question marks as any other on the roster.
