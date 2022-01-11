ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick takeout to the curb in 2022 with these meal delivery service deals

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
 4 days ago
These are the best meal delivery kits on sale right now. Reviewed / Home Chef / Crowd Cow / Freshly

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Make a resolution to spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your meals in 2022. If you're trying to kick takeout food to the curb this year, meal delivery services may be the solution. We've tested some of the best meal kits and grocery delivery services to help you find the perfect one to fit your lifestyle. Better still, many of them are on sale right now.

Cloth masks are no longer recommended to protect against the omicron variant: Here's how to find the best KN95 masks for kids.

Accessibility: Reviewed launches new vertical dedicated to accessibility

The best meal kit we've ever tested is Home Chef , and right now, you can get $90 off your first three orders. We found it had high-quality ingredients, user-friendly recipes and well-organized packaging. You can shop a range of offerings including raw meats, 15-minute meals and oven-ready meals, putting Home Chef a cut above the other meal kits we tried.

If you prefer prepared meal delivery services, we recommend Freshly , which delivers pre-made dishes that just need to be heat up. Right now, snag $15 off these tasty kits for four weeks. Our tester thought Freshly had the tastiest meals of the pre-made meal kits we tested and noted that its portion sizes were spot on.

Here are all the best meal kits, prepared meal kits, meat delivery and grocery delivery services on sale during January 2022.

The best meal delivery kits on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Y0jH_0diri1Lt00
Credit: Home Chef Best last-minute gifts: Home Chef. Reviewed.com

We tested nine meal kit delivery services and found that Home Chef and Gobble were the two best options out there. Even better: a number of them are on sale now.

The best meat delivery services on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INpzl_0diri1Lt00
Investing in high-quality meats is crucial to grilling successfully. Crowd Cow

Meat delivery services are a great way to get poultry, beef, pork and more delivered directly to your door. We put seven of the best meat delivery services to the test and found that Crowd Cow was the best —it offers a wide range of cuts, fast shipping, affordable pricing and easy shopping. You can get $100 of free meat at Crowd Cow this month during its new year sale.

The best pre-made meal delivery kits on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o97kR_0diri1Lt00
Freshly dishes reheat so well, you'd never know they were microwaved. Freshly

What's better than a meal delivery kit? For those who hate cooking, it's pre-made meal delivery kits, which only require microwaving or baking pre-constructed meals. When we put prepared meal delivery kits to the test , Freshly came out on top thanks to its great flavors and varied recipes. You can get Freshly and these other pre-made meal kits up to $120 off right now.

  • Freshly : Get $15 off any plan for four weeks
  • Daily Harvest : Get up to $35 off your first box at Daily Harvest with the code WELCOME2022
  • Factor : Get $120 off your first five boxes at Factor with the code REVIEWED120
  • RealEats : Get 40% off and free delivery at RealEats with the code REALDEAL40
  • Splendid Spoon : Get $80 off your first four boxes at Splendid Spoon

The best grocery delivery services on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsIQt_0diri1Lt00
Thrive Market can replace your weekly Target run. Thrive Market

If you want to pick out your own healthy ingredients to shop this month, many of our favorite grocery delivery services are running major promotions. Thrive Market is an organic grocery delivery service that offers everything from olive oil to seafood—and right now, you can get $90 in free groceries from it. Check out a few of our other favorite grocery delivery services running promotions this month.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kick takeout to the curb in 2022 with these meal delivery service deals

