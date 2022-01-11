ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Need to Earn a Graphic Design Certificate in 2022

By Oliver Stevenson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA graphic designer is a multitude of things—they’re a visual communicator, a problem solver, a creative thinker; they work in editorial, typography, information design and many, many other things. Graphic design is a career full of endless possibilities—and it all starts with a certificate in graphic design. In fact, getting a...

