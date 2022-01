With God of War: Ragnarok expected to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year, Sony’s timing of a PC port of the 2018 God of War reboot is pretty much perfect. Not only does it bring one of the most highly regarded games of the past decade to a wider audience that hasn’t played it before, but it might tempt some to go out and buy a PS5 (or at least try) in time for the sequel. A very tempting prospect, especially given how damn fine this port of it the game truly is! Read on for our full God of War PC review.

