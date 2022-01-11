Pfizer Says Omicron-Specific Vaccine Ready by March

On Friday, January 14, the Biden administration announced that Americans will be able to order free rapid COVID-19 tests from a national website starting on Wednesday, January 19. A successful free test distribution program would fulfill a promise President Biden made before Christmas, when he said that his administration would purchase and make free 500 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests to Americans. On Thursday, January 13, Biden announced his plans to purchase an additional 500 million tests, bringing the total number of tests available to 1 billion. The government has already successfully contracted for at least 420 million tests, and the...

