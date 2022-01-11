ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Ice-breaking operation on Muskegon Lake prompts advisory for ice fishers

By Lynn Moore
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
MUSKEGON, MI – Ice fishers are being warned to be careful on Muskegon Lake due to thin ice, especially on Thursday when an icebreaker will clear the way for a cargo...

See drone video of ice breaker making way for tug from Wisconsin

MUSKEGON, MI – The thin ice on Muskegon Lake crumpled as the 122-foot tugboat sliced its way from its dock to Lake Michigan. The tug, the Barbara Andrie owned by the Andrie Transportation Group, was clearing a path for the Samuel De Champlain which was coming from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Before the ice breaking started, a notice was sent out by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office for ice fisherman to be cautious during the operation. The ice remains thin on the lake, and waves from the tug destabilized large swaths of it.
MUSKEGON, MI
Man killed in crash with parked car on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man was killed after crashing into a parked vehicle in Grand Rapids Saturday morning, police said. At about 1 a.m. Jan. 15, troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound U.S.-131 near 32nd Street in Grand Rapids. A vehicle driven...
Soo Locks to close for annual winter maintenance

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – The Soo Locks will be closed for more than two months for “critical maintenance.”. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that the facility in Sault Ste. Marie will close to marine traffic beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15 and continuing through 12:01 a.m. on March 25.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Michigan COVID data for Thursday, Jan. 13: In nearly 50 counties, tests are 30% positive as omicron completes takeover

All metrics show the coronavirus, rapidly spreading about Michigan, is more prevalent now that at any point in the pandemic. In more than half of Michigan’s counties, 30% or more of tests were positive Jan. 5 to 11 for SARS-CoV-2. A week ago, the number was fewer than 20. This indicates a record level of transmission. A 30% positivity rate is about six times what was established early in the pandemic as too high.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan reports 37,114 new coronavirus cases, 251 deaths in 2 days ending Friday, Jan. 14

Michigan reported 37,114 new, reported coronavirus cases, about 18,560 a day, and 251 deaths on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14. The cases include new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last update on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The deaths include 140 identified during a vital records review, done twice a week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Westside Social in Grand Rapids specializes in comfort food, seasonal cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As a neighborly spot for locals, Westside Social in Grand Rapids specializes in rustic dining with an emphasis on comfort food and dazzling cocktails. The website promotes the restaurant, located at 2802 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, as an “An American Tavern With A Hint of Genius,” urging people to “Think American tavern, reimagined.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
