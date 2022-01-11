ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

thegraftonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets (20-18) head to Crypto.com Arena Tuesday for a 10:30 p.m. ET game versus the Los Angeles Clippers (20-21). Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Denver has won back-to-back games against the Sacramento...

www.thegraftonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

NBA roundup: Nuggets win another blowout, this time over Lakers

2022-01-16 08:26:06 GMT+00:00 - Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points, Will Barton scored 12,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Com Arena#The Los Angeles Clippers#Ats#The Atlanta Hawks#Ctg#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Nuggets Sg
lineups.com

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets 1/15/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (1/15/22) The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a game between two teams with somewhat similar results on the season. These will likely be squads in the No. 6 to No. 8 seed range unless Porter Jr and Murray come back sooner versus later for the Nuggets. Denver’s last two games have been strange: it blew a 25-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of that incredibly low-scoring game, then dropped 140 points on the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s hard to gauge which Denver Nuggets team will show up on a nightly basis, but securing that win at home against Portland was a move in the right direction. The Lakers have dropped two straight games but won their previous four. It has been that kind of a season for Los Angeles, but regardless, LeBron James has played some unbelievable basketball. Additionally, Malik Monk has stepped up in a big way the past few weeks, so hopefully, he will give LeBron another solid offensive player to rely on.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Chris Paul Not Winning An NBA Championship: "The Championship Will Probably Be Nice For Him, But That’s Not Going To Define Him. You Got Guys Like Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Reggie Miller..."

Chris Paul is one of the most talented players we've seen in NBA history. The Point God has impacted every team where he's played, improving their level every single season. Great as his teams have been, Paul is yet to win an NBA championship, coming really close last season, where the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Finals.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy