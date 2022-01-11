ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Eight soldiers in Burkina Faso arrested for alleged plot

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Eight soldiers in Burkina Faso were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiring against the government, the military prosecutor’s office said.

One of the alleged plotters tipped off the authorities on Saturday to an alleged “plan to destabilise the institutions of the republic”, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

An investigation is under way and the soldiers have been questioned, it said.

Governments in West and Central Africa are on high alert for coups after successful putsches over the past 18 months in Mali and Guinea. The military also took over in Chad last year after president Idriss Deby died on the battlefield.

Neighbouring governments have imposed heavy sanctions on the military rulers in Guinea and Mali in an effort to head off any contagion effect in a region once known as Africa’s “coup belt”.

Burkina Faso appears to be especially vulnerable. Rising violence by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State killed hundreds of soldiers and civilians last year, prompting violent street protests in November calling for President Roch Kabore to step down.

The Burkinabe government at the time suspended mobile internet service for over a week, and the tense situation led the United Nations’ special envoy to West Africa to warn against any military takeover. (Reporting by Anne Mimault; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and Bernadette Baum)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
Reuters

Burkina Faso reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso on Friday reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, which it said in a statement had been detected across 42 hotspots. Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; editing by Diane Craft. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Mali#Guinea#Al Qaeda#Ouagadougou#Islamist#Islamic State#The United Nations
The Independent

Somalia's government spokesperson wounded in suicide bombing

Somalia’s government spokesperson was wounded Sunday in a suicide bombing that the al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for.Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu A statement from the prime minister’s office called Moaliimuu's wounds non-life-threatening.It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.“Such attacks are purely politically motivated actions,” said Mohamed Abdulaziz Omar, a local civil society activist, adding that it also occurred...
AFRICA
Reuters

U.N. mission in Mali grounds flights amid sanctions restrictions

DAKAR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Mali has grounded its flights amid discussions over sanctions that have shut air and land borders to the West African country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the regional monetary union sanctioned Mali last week after...
AFRICA
Reuters

Mali's ousted president Keita dies at 76

BAMAKO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was ousted by the military in 2020 after a turbulent seven-year rule, has died, officials said on Sunday. He was 76. Known by his initials IBK, Keita ran the West African country from September 2013 until August 2020,...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

Holders Algeria beaten on day of shocks

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea led a string of upsets at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday when they beat holders Algeria, while Ivory Coast and Mali were both held by unfancied opponents. Equatorial Guinea pulled off one of the biggest shocks ever seen at the tournament when...
SOCCER
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: US shoots down another suicide drone targeting US troops in Iraq

U.S. defensive systems again shot down an explosive-laden “suicide drone” targeting a base in Iraq hosting U.S. and coalition forces on Thursday. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard tweeted footage of the shootdown on Thursday. “BREAKING. Footage shows US defensive systems engage a ‘suicide drone’ outside Ain Al Asad Air...
MILITARY
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Bangladesh arrests brother of Rohingya insurgency leader

Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader whose organisation has been blamed for murders and drug trafficking in sprawling Rohingya refugee camps. But in a recent video message, Ataullah denied the group's involvement in the drug trade, instead accusing Bangladesh authorities of trafficking methamphetamine pills and blaming Rohingya refugees. str-sa/gle/ssy
ASIA
The Independent

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan has left 225 people dead, authorities say

Authorities on Sunday revised the death toll from bloody protests that erupted in early January in Kazakhstan to 225.Serik Shalabayev, the head of the criminal prosecution at the prosecutor’s office said “the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel.”He added that others were “armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks. Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism.”The mass protests erupted in early January and the government said some 50,000 people joined the uprising. On 5 January, crowds torched several government buildings, banks and shops in major...
PROTESTS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city. The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy