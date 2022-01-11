ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Below Deck Alum Ashton Pienaar Is 2 Years Sober

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnqIT_0direpX600

Ashton Pienaar made a notorious exit from Below Deck Season 7.  After nearing losing his life one season prior, Ashton returned as Bosun but struggled to properly manage his team .  He came off aggressively to both his deck hand Rhylee Gerber and chief stew Kate Chastain .  One crew night out mixed his frustrations with copious amounts of alcohol, and resulting in a van window getting punched and a lot of yelling at the former chief stew.

It was quite a contrast to how Ashton behaved on Season 6.  The boozing “Smashton” was the life of the party and the intensity was palpable, however Ashton never took it to the red zone before.  He had a lot of people to answer to during the season reunion .

At the time, Ashton claimed to have started therapy and changed his way.  This included starting a sobriety journey, which is now 2 years in.  The former bosun recently took to Instagram to announce that he successfully completed 2 years of sobriety.

Ashton started off by explaining why he had chosen to live sober. He wrote, “My sobriety story is quite different from most.  I never really had a drinking problem, in that I could go days or weeks without drinking or craving a drink.  My challenge was that I had some deeper underlying issues that I had to deal with.  When I did drink, I would be the life of the party 90% of the time, but the other 10% something switched in me and it wasn’t pretty.”

If you think about it, that’s how most of our lives are,” Ashton continued, “Majority of the time things are okay and we are happy, but every now and then someone or something happens and all hell breaks loose.”

Ashton then acknowledged his prior behaviors.  “Most of us will blame that certain someone or something,” he wrote, “‘It was their fault, they upset me, how dare they, can you believe what they did to me?’ This is the mentality I had too.  I always found something or someone to blame for my behavior but, the truth is, I was responsible.”

RELATED: Former Below Deck Bosun Ashton Pienaar Is One Year Sober

It seems that Ashton has done some serious work on himself since leaving Below Deck .  He identified this time as the most pivotal in his life, “This has been one of the greatest lessons I have learnt over the last 2 years.  We ALL carry trauma and emotional baggage and whether we like it or not, it WILL come out in our behaviors and how we treat other people.”

“For me, the greatest thing sobriety has afforded me is a clear mind to work on understand myself, my behaviors and who I truly am,” Ashton added.

The former bosun has re-branded himself as a health coach. Ashton’s Instagram is filled with workouts and meal prep ideas as well as positive affirmations.  Whatever his behaviors were on the show, Ashton should be applauded for the changes he has made to his life.

Ashton concluded, “I have taken full responsibility for myself and my life and will continue to do so.”

RELATED: Below Deck Alum Laura Betancourt Defends Former Flame Ashton Pienaar; Says He Is “Regretful” For His Behavior Last Season

TELL US- WHAT ADVICE OR ENCOURAGEMENT WOULD YOU GIVE ASHTON?  HAS YOUR OPINION OF HIM CHANGED SINCE HE LEFT BELOW DECK?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Below Deck Alum Ashton Pienaar Is 2 Years Sober appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 7

Marilyn Miller
4d ago

So, have you made amends to Rylee, Kate, Capt. Lee & any other females you may have attacked.

Reply(1)
7
Lou Cummings
4d ago

Good for him. Booze was going to destroy a great career. Hang in there brother.

Reply
5
Related
Reality Tea

Eddie Lucas Wanted Chief Stew Heather Chase Fired From Below Deck; Slams Producers For Mishandling Racism

Heather Chase was slated to be the new darling on Below Deck.  Tough, direct, and very much like our original Chief Stew Kate Chastain, Heather maybe could have pulled the image off except for the racial slur that escaped her mouth on a recent crew night out. Deck Crew member Rayna Lindsey was within earshot […] The post Eddie Lucas Wanted Chief Stew Heather Chase Fired From Below Deck; Slams Producers For Mishandling Racism appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Below Deck#Bosun
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Rayna Lindsey Explains Her Reaction To Heather Chase Saying The “N” Word

Heather Chase’s astronomical mistake of using the “N” word during a crew night out is having long-term repercussions on Below Deck Season 9.  Downing copious amounts of alcohol couldn’t have helped the chief stew’s judgement in that moment, but any decent person functioning on the bare minimum of mental capabilities would have known better. Deck […] The post Below Deck Star Rayna Lindsey Explains Her Reaction To Heather Chase Saying The “N” Word appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Craig Conover Shares a Glamorous Photo With Paige DeSorbo on His Instagram

There's no denying the sparks that flew between Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo as their time in Stowe, Vermont came to a close on Winter House. Since the pair have been officially dating, as Paige confirmed back in October, they've shared more than a few romantic glimpses into their budding relationship.
STOWE, VT
Reality Tea

Below Deck Recap: How Many Deckhands Does It Take?

If Fraser Olender ended last week’s episode of Below Deck annoyed that Jake Foulger and Rayna Lindsey were busy hooking up, he apparently didn’t have any reason to be. Well, not any reason. But maybe half a reason. Because as quickly as cameras caught the two deckhands in flagrante, Jake cut the hookup short. In […] The post Below Deck Recap: How Many Deckhands Does It Take? appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Captain Lee Rosbach Praises Rachel Hargrove As “Unequivocally One Of The Best Chefs” He Has Ever Worked With

Rachel Hargrove’s professional relationship with Captain Lee Rosbach has come a long way since she told him to “eat my cooter” during Season 8 of Below Deck. After reading through an outrageous preference sheet, the chef became irate and abruptly quit, leaving the crew scrambling mere hours before the next charter. Rachel did return the […] The post Below Deck Star Captain Lee Rosbach Praises Rachel Hargrove As “Unequivocally One Of The Best Chefs” He Has Ever Worked With appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Life and Style Weekly

Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo Is So ‘in Love’ With Boyfriend Craig Conover: Details on Their Romance

Bravo’s reality show Summer House tends to have romance drama, but series star Paige DeSorbo seems to be going steady with her boyfriend, Craig Conover. The two had a solid friendship for a few years prior to officially starting their relationship. Not only that, but they’re both Bravo reality stars, with Craig starring on Southern Charm.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener For Trashing Her Business And Character

This isn’t Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow’s first rodeo. Following the most recent episode, the Champs Queen of the OC pulled an OG mode, posting to Instagram receipts in the form of the text exchange between Heather and fellow cast member Noella Bergener. On the most recent episode, viewers watched as Noella showed up […] The post Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener For Trashing Her Business And Character appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Orange County Recap: It’s Giving Psycho Vibes

Well, well, well, the plot certainly thickened this week on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Feuds are building momentum. We’re prepping for the first cast trip of the season. And we saw more of Shannon Beador in her ShipStation commercial than we did in the actual episode. I’ll say it again and again until […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Recap: It’s Giving Psycho Vibes appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Courtney Skippon Says It Be “Embarrassing” To Return To Below Deck

Whether or not you can remember the plot details of Below Deck‘s 7th season (Hello elephant sanctuary! Alexis Bellino making out with new boo! Everyone hating on Kate Chastain!), if you don’t remember Courtney Skippon you prolly weren’t watching. Courtney was the third stew whose sardonic take on yachting and yachties in particular made for […] The post Courtney Skippon Says It Be “Embarrassing” To Return To Below Deck appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy