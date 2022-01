Apple TV + released the first set of images from their upcoming new series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey” this Wednesday, January 12. We’re expecting huge things from this limited series, which was executive produced by and stars Oscar nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and also serves as executive producer. The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Jackson’s not the only critically acclaimed THESPIAN associated with the project either. One of our new faves, Dominique Fishback, stars as well.

