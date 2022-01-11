ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Car 2.0: Wi-Fi Updates Will Transform Your Vehicle Into Something Better

By Paul A. Eisenstein
gearjunkie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s automobiles are computers on wheels and, with most new models now equipped for smartphone-style over-the-air updates, many will soon have the ability to fix or upgrade software, add new features, and deliver everything from off-road trail maps to the latest movies and TV shows. Folks who own...

MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed. Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender.
RETAIL
Carlos Tavares
pocketnow.com

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 offers better upload performance and power efficiency

The Wi-Fi Alliance announced Wi-Fi Release 2, which improves the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Release 2 brings improvements to upload performance and offers more power efficiency at all supported bands, and more. The new standard is aimed to be used by routers and other devices, both in work environments and at home.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Best Wi-Fi extenders of 2022: top devices for boosting your WiFi network

Expand your coverage and improve your connectivity with the best Wi-Fi extenders in your network. Sometimes also called Wi-Fi repeaters or boosters, Wi-Fi extenders take your existing internet connection and extend its reach. And, they are a terrific solution for improving your connection, widening the area of coverage, and also alleviating dead spots in your space.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
CELL PHONES
#Software Updates#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Wi Fi#Automobile#Smart Phone#Ios#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Ota#Onstar#Amazon Web Services
Android Central

WI-Fi Alliance updated certification ensures better uploads and power use

Wi-Fi Alliance releases new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 with new features to improve performance and power management. This certification update adds support for uplink multi-user MIMO to support greater upload activity. Power management features included broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

CES 2022: Colour changing cars and remotes that eat wi-fi

One of the tech calendar's biggest annual events, CES, has been taking place in Las Vegas this week. The pandemic and fears over the spread of the Omicron variant meant numbers of attendees were down and some of the largest firms, including Meta, Google and Amazon, pulled out. But there...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Get Wi-Fi in Any Car, Old or New

There is no need to feel disheartened if your old car does not come with a WI-Fi facility. Thanks to technological innovations, now you have more options to get Wi-Fi in your vehicle than ever before. Over time, the techniques have also become cost-effective and offer more convenience to the...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How to add Apple CarPlay to any car, no installation required

So many people out there are in search of a good Apple CarPlay screen for their car. If you already have CarPlay in your car or truck, you obviously know why it's so desirable. To be frank, the infotainment systems in most cars are terrible. Sure, they've been getting better lately. But not everyone is in the market for a new car. On top of that, why bother with a proprietary infotainment system when you can just access all the great apps on your iPhone? The same is true of Android Auto, of course. If you don't already have Apple CarPlay...
ELECTRONICS
Government Technology

Can you charge your TV remote via Wi-Fi?

No need to hunt for spare batteries at the last minute so you can watch your TV shows — Samsung has a new remote that will never run out of power, so long as your Wi-Fi router is working. Here’s how it works. The SolarCell Remote constantly sips energy...
TV SHOWS
lifewire.com

How to Share a Wi-Fi Password

IPhones or iPads can share your Wi-Fi password with other iOS contacts when devices are near each other and the other person tries to sign into your network. Android: You can go to Settings > Network & Internet, tap the gear icon next to your network, and choose share to generate a QR code others can scan to join your network.
CELL PHONES
cbtnews.com

What the Google broad core update means for your car dealership

At the end of 2021, Google released a broad core update that rewards websites with higher rankings who are giving their consumers better quality content for their search queries. So, how is that affecting your dealership websites? Google’s broad core update is most likely going to drop your rankings, so you’ll need to consider a […]
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
gearjunkie.com

John Deere Announces Pricey, Feature-Packed Crossover Utility Vehicles

The titan of farm equipment places more emphasis than ever on in-cabin driver comfort with its latest full-size Signature Edition Gator crossover utility vehicles. They also cost as much as a full-size pickup. John Deere just announced the Signature Edition XUV835R (four-cycle gas) and XUV635R (four-cycle diesel) Gators, which should...
