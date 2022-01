It’s a morning like any other morning. The sun is bright; it’ll be hot later. A pair of shopkeepers make small talk. But something is awry. Peculiar. Gradually, the men realize that all of the most productive of their citizenry seem to be gone. Elsewhere in town, a husband and wife argue while their baby cries. A diaper needs changing—where is Lula? The mayor’s shoes are dull and dusty from the street. The wastebaskets haven’t been emptied. How can this be? Like something out of “Atlas Shrugged,” this sleepy southern hamlet must come to grips with a crisis that threatens to destroy its social and economic order. “Where are all the n____s?” Search parties are deployed. Panic erupts. The National Guard is summoned. Mayor Henry R. E. Lee takes to the airwaves in a final, desperate attempt to beg or bribe his missing constituents to return. So goes Douglas Turner Ward’s 1965 play “Day of Absence,” appearing at Arena Players this month. It’s paired with another of Ward’s plays, the one-act “Happy Ending,” in an ambitious evening of social satire that hits its targets.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO