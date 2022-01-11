ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Over $2 Million in Scholarships Now Available to Students

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications for scholarship funding opportunities. These scholarships are available to students attending postsecondary schools during the 2022-23 academic year.

As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to more than 150 scholarships through a single online application. Applicants complete one application that instantly matches them with scholarship opportunities for which they may be eligible.

Scholarships are available for high school seniors, current college students, graduate students, or adult re-entry students attending accredited two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as career and technical schools anywhere in the United States. Each award has its own deadline, with some closing as early as March or as late as May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities.

Scholarships can be awarded based on merit or financial need and may be restricted to students from a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics. Visit azfoundation.org/scholarships to access over $2 million in scholarship awards and learn more about scholarships available through ACF.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.1 billion in trust and endowment assets and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1.1 billion in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org .

The post Over $2 Million in Scholarships Now Available to Students appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

City partners with Spectrum to offer Moderna booster clinic

Sedona News – The city of Sedona will partner with Spectrum Healthcare to hold a booster clinic from noon – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the Vultee Conference Room at City Hall at 102 Roadrunner Dr.  Nurses will provide up to 40 booster shots and those who wish to attend are strongly [...] The post City partners with Spectrum to offer Moderna booster clinic appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum Annual Meeting

Clarkdale AZ News – Please join the CHSM Board of Directors at the annual meeting on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 am.  The meeting will be virtual this year.  Join via WebEx at https://clarkdaleheritage.my.webex.com/clarkdaleheritage.my/j.php?MTID=m5e7a6c69b49cf0f696a28431aba5986f. This link is available on the CHSM website: www.clarkdalemuseum.org. Learn what CHSM has accomplished in the past year, and what’s planned [...] The post Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum Annual Meeting appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Letter to The Editor: “Village School Grows – but Where?”

By Nikki and John Ramagli and Joanna Horton McPherson Sedona News – After the closing of the Big Park Community School (BPCS) families longed to have a place in the community where our kids could learn together. We had the vision to create a neighborhood school in a dedicated space, and that vision became the [...] The post Letter to The Editor: “Village School Grows – but Where?” appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Local Optometrist to Discuss Macular Degeneration

Sedona News – Have you heard of macular degeneration? Learn about this common eye condition at The Sedona Women (“TSW”) program on January 12, 2022 at 10:00a.m. via Zoom. Sedona Optometrist Dr. Kendra Ivy will describe the latest science on this condition and discuss how to keep macular degeneration at bay. Macular degeneration is the [...] The post Local Optometrist to Discuss Macular Degeneration appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Sedona, AZ
Education
Sedona, AZ
Society
Sedona.Biz

KSB Celebrates Our First 50 Years!

By Craig Swanson President, Keep Sedona Beautiful Sedona News – Keep Sedona Beautiful was formed fifty years ago by a group of dedicated citizens to protect the beauty and natural environment of our area. Throughout our golden anniversary year of 2022, we’ll be celebrating our past accomplishments and highlighting our current and future initiatives. We’ve [...] The post KSB Celebrates Our First 50 Years! appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

100 Women Who Care Awards Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

– 100 Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter selected Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters as the nonprofit to receive $12,150 at its recent Giving Circle.  They presented the funds at the YBBBS Cottonwood office on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. “With volunteerism at historic lows, school closures and other timely challenges, this generous investment in Yavapai [...] The post 100 Women Who Care Awards Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Healthcare Coverage and You, Friday, January 7 at 3:30p

Sedona News – Do you have questions about healthcare coverage and open enrollment windows? Get answers. Bring your questions to an informal Meet & Greet-style Q&A session at Camp Verde Community Library on Friday, January 7 at 2:30p in the Terracotta Room. Relax and enjoy sweet and savory snacks and warm beverages while you interact [...] The post Healthcare Coverage and You, Friday, January 7 at 3:30p appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Museum Welcomes 10,000th Visitor of 2021

Sedona News – Sedona Heritage Museum volunteers surprised Mercedes and Jim Page of Orlando, Florida as the 10,000th visitor to the museum for 2021 when they walked through the doors on Monday, December 20th. Traveling down the West Coast of the U.S., the couple was touring through Arizona on their way to spend Christmas with [...] The post Museum Welcomes 10,000th Visitor of 2021 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
107
Followers
390
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy