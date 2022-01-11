Over $2 Million in Scholarships Now Available to Students

Sedona News – The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications for scholarship funding opportunities. These scholarships are available to students attending postsecondary schools during the 2022-23 academic year.

As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to more than 150 scholarships through a single online application. Applicants complete one application that instantly matches them with scholarship opportunities for which they may be eligible.

Scholarships are available for high school seniors, current college students, graduate students, or adult re-entry students attending accredited two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as career and technical schools anywhere in the United States. Each award has its own deadline, with some closing as early as March or as late as May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities.

Scholarships can be awarded based on merit or financial need and may be restricted to students from a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics. Visit azfoundation.org/scholarships to access over $2 million in scholarship awards and learn more about scholarships available through ACF.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.1 billion in trust and endowment assets and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1.1 billion in grants, scholarships, and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at azfoundation.org .

