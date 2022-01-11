ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

One Person Found Dead in Ramona Structure Fire

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rHsi_0dirbAxi00
A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

One person has died in a fire Tuesday in a Ramona neighborhood.

Cal Fire personnel found the unidentified victim in a structure fire in the 2000 block of Montecito Road, the agency reported. Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The flames were knocked down by 9:30 a.m., about an hour after the California Highway Patrol reported a shed fire in the area.

Montecito Road was closed at Teds Place to allow firefighters access to the fire hydrant.

No further information was immediately released.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ramona, CA
Ramona, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ramona, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Firefighters#Fire Hydrant#Accident#City News Service
Times of San Diego

One Person Injured in Hit-and-Run in Southeast Neighborhood

A passenger was injured Thursday when the car he was in struck a pair of parked vehicles in the Emerald Hills/Encanto neighborhoods, and the driver fled the scene. The hit-and-run crash occurred in the 6000 block of Federal Boulevard, near 60th Street, at 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Officer David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Thief Fires Gun While Robbing Kearny Mesa Convenience Store

A handgun-wielding thief fired a shot inside a Kearny Mesa gas station convenience store while robbing the business early Wednesday, causing no injuries, authorities reported. The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, confronted an employee at the am/pm market in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard about 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the register, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy