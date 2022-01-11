Charlotte is a Safer City, CMPD Says

Although it may seem like there is frequently bad news around the Queen City, the good news is the city is becoming safer. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found that overall crime is down by 5% compared to two years ago. Charlotte’s total arrests are down by 4%, violent crime arrests are down by 3%, and gun seizures have increased by 33%. Police chief, Johnny Jennings says this translates to translates to 3,000 illegal guns being taken off the streets. Homicide numbers have also drastically decreased. It is CMPD’s hopes that crime numbers will continue to improve.