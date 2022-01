It's one thing to analyze your own sleeping positions, but when you throw a bedmate into that equation, you could glean even more intel from your combined body language. Cuddling up like a pretzel or claiming your side of the bed, for instance, are both common couples’ sleeping positions that could hint at certain relationship dynamics—so long as you consider a few baseline factors, according to body-language expert Maryann Karinch, co-author of The Body Language Handbook and 365 Ways to Get a Good Night's Sleep. Namely, no single position is typically sustainable all night long, and, sometimes, staying cool and comfortable beneath the sheets can override a desire to get close to a partner, no matter your feelings for them.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO