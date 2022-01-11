Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (1/15/22) The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a game between two teams with somewhat similar results on the season. These will likely be squads in the No. 6 to No. 8 seed range unless Porter Jr and Murray come back sooner versus later for the Nuggets. Denver’s last two games have been strange: it blew a 25-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of that incredibly low-scoring game, then dropped 140 points on the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s hard to gauge which Denver Nuggets team will show up on a nightly basis, but securing that win at home against Portland was a move in the right direction. The Lakers have dropped two straight games but won their previous four. It has been that kind of a season for Los Angeles, but regardless, LeBron James has played some unbelievable basketball. Additionally, Malik Monk has stepped up in a big way the past few weeks, so hopefully, he will give LeBron another solid offensive player to rely on.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO