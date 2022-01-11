ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Officials holding Teletownhall to address upcoming vaccine requirement

By Lex Juarez
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) is holding a Teletownhall to address questions on the upcoming vaccine requirement that will take effect on Jan. 15.

The event will be on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on DMPED’s social media sites and on Channel 16. In addition, people can RSVP for the event by clicking here .

Maryland Comptroller’s Office tells residents to look out for IRS Letter

This is the second Teletownhall that DMPED holds on the topic, as residents and business owners may have points that need clarification. Additionally, the office released updated guidance on Monday, Jan. 10. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said, “The reason we wanted to do this public engagement around was to make sure that business operators, but also the general public know what the general expectation should be.”

There is a list of indoor spaces throughout the District that will need to comply with the new order from the Mayor’s Office. These spaces include food and drink establishments, cultural and entertainment establishments, exercise and recreational facilities, and event and meeting establishments. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve asked people to do things they’ve never done before, and what we’ve seen is businesses and residents have done what we’ve asked them to do, so we wanted to have this Teletownhall so that they could ask questions directly to us,” Falcicchio said.

There is now guidance related to people with medical and religious exemptions. Those people should carry the exemption with them and provide a negative COVID-19 test result from the past 24 hours.

Anyone who misses the event but wants to watch a recording can do so on DMPED’s social media sites.

