A friend of mine told me that he recently had his credit card stolen. He didn’t report it because the thief was spending less than my friend used to. So goes the old joke. The Midrash relates: “When the Holy One took the children of Israel out of Egypt, He said, ‘I am taking you out of Mitzrayim on the condition that you do not lend money to each other with interest.’” Why did Hashem make the Exodus from Egypt reliant upon the observance of the mitzvah of not loaning funds with interest?

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO