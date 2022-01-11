ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Injured bald eagle found near dead raccoon on Williamsburg roadway

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQwp8_0dirZKmi00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A bald eagle was found injured in the roadway Tuesday afternoon, Williamsburg Police say.

According to police, the bird was found in the 300 block of Richmond Road at the city limits. A specific time on when the bird was found has not been released.

It is still unclear whether the bird was struck by a car, however, police say it was found on the road near a dead raccoon.

Officials contacted members of Tidewater Wildlife Rescue to rescue the eagle and bring it to a rehab facility.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the bird’s current condition and the extent of its injuries.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously injured following late-night Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a homicide.  Officials say it happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday on the first block of Scott Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims who had been struck by gunfire. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second was transported to a local hospital with […]
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Pets & Animals
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Raccoon#Weather#Williamsburg Police#Tidewater Wildlife Rescue#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
WAVY News 10

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy