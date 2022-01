Once billed as America's most expensive mansion "The One" is set for auction with no reserve!. Created by former movie director Nile Niami and architect Paul McClean “The One” which can only be described as a giga-mansion is situated in the exclusive area of Bel-Air California perched high above Bel Air on four acres. The 100,000-square-feet mansion provides spectacular 360-degree uninterrupted views of the city below and was once billed as the “world’s most expensive home in the world” with a remoured proced tag of $500 million however despite also holding the title as one of American’s largest private residences as well this sprawling mansion is now heading to auction with "No Reserve"

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO