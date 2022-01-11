ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Bell employee in LA shot dead by customer trying to pay with counterfeit money: police

By Kristine de Leon, Erin Myers, Nexstar Media Wire, Kimberly Cheng
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWl74_0dirY7MJ00

( KTLA ) – A Taco Bell employee was shot and killed late Saturday night after someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. when a male suspect drove up to the drive-thru window at the Taco Bell in the neighborhood of Green Meadows and attempted to purchase food with counterfeit money, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Robber fatally shoots 19-year-old Burger King worker: NYPD

An employee working the drive-thru window reportedly argued with the suspect and refused to accept the fake money, police said.

That’s when the suspect opened fire at the drive-thru, shooting the employee in the torso, according to the LAPD. The victim, described as a 41-year-old Hispanic man, died at the scene, officials said.

He was later identified as Alejandro Garcia, the Los Angeles Times reported. His son, 19, who was also working at the same Taco Bell restaurant, was present during the shooting, according to the outlet.

Police are searching for at least one suspect who reportedly fled in a black sedan after the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Police looking for trio involved in shooting of 17-year-old boy

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three individuals are wanted for shooting a teenage boy multiple times Thursday afternoon, police said Saturday. At about 2:57 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was approached by the trio near East 223 Street and Carpenter Avenue, police said. One of the suspects showed a gun and proceeded to fire it multiple […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

One teen arrested in anti-Asian assault where victim was beaten with sticks

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One of the three individuals wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23 was arrested, police said Friday. The man, 18-year-old Jordan McNamara, was charged with assault, police said. McNamara and two others approached the 30-year-old victim at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, and proceeded to attack the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
PIX11

Shocking video shows man sucker punch 79-year-old in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — A man sucker-punched a 79-year-old man with a cane on a Brooklyn sidewalk Friday afternoon, disturbing video of the incident shows. Police said the attack happened around 12 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, near Carroll Street on the border of Gowanus and Park Slope. The NYPD released a video of the vicious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Nypd#Ktla#The Taco Bell#Lapd#Hispanic#The Los Angeles Times
PIX11

Escaped prisoner back in police custody three days after fleeing Brooklyn hospital: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Akeem Williams, the robbery suspect who escaped police custody Wednesday, is now back behind bars, police said Saturday. Williams, 21, complained of chest pains, and escaped from Brookdale Hospital, where he was being treated. Police said the shirtless prisoner escaped even though he was handcuffed. He’s facing charged of escaping custody […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced for fatally shooting friend while playing video games

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former NYPD officer was sentenced to up to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The former officer, 30-year-old Martinson Afari Yeboah, accidentally fatally shot his neighbor, Frederick Afoakwah, in 2019. Clark said Yeboah, who at the time had been an […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
PIX11

Man, 77, slashed during dispute on subway in Brooklyn

BEFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A 77-year-old man was slashed during a dispute on a subway car in Brooklyn earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 2 around 10:15 a.m. onboard a northbound A train approaching the Utica Avenue subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said. The victim had engaged in a verbal dispute with the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

15-year-old Bronx boy missing as temps expected to plunge again

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a teenage boy they say vanished in his Bronx neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. According to the NYPD, 15-year-old Duane Taylor went missing after last being seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home at the Castle Hill Houses, located on Seward Avenue in the Castle Hill neighborhood. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video: Suspect shoots Queens speed camera multiple times

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Some people will do anything do avoid being caught speeding, but one suspect took it a step further: shooting multiple rounds at a Department of Transportation camera. The suspect rode up to the speed camera, located at the intersection of 86th Street and 158th Avenue, on an electric bicycle about 3:18 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot twice in head at Brooklyn event space: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man was fighting for his life early Thursday after being shot in the head overnight at a Brooklyn event space, according to the NYPD. Police said the call came in around 3:45 a.m. for gunfire inside the space at 1014 East 92nd Street, in the Canarsie neighborhood. Authorities said the victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy