Officer-involved shooting causes major traffic back up on I-440

Kentucky State Police have released more information as they continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting. It happened Tuesday night around 10 in Corbin. Investigators say a KSP Trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car on the Cumberland Gap Parkway. The car failed to stop initiating a chase. The suspect entered the parking lot of the Cumberland Gap Apartment complex and got out of the car as it was still moving. As a result, the car hit another parked car in the parking lot. The suspect ran behind an apartment building. Police say the suspect was non-compliant and fired shots at the Trooper. The Trooper fired back and hit the suspect. Police found him with a weapon. He was taken to Saint Joseph Health in London and was later flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No troopers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. The Trooper has been placed on administrative leave. At last report the suspects identity still had not been released.

CORBIN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO