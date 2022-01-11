Officer-involved shooting causes major traffic back up on I-440

(Springfield, MA) An officer involved shooting in Springfield has left one suspect dead, according to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. Clapprood said police officers were called to the area of Liberty and Cass Streets around 8:30am Sunday for reports of a suspect with a knife pulled on a victim. Officers arrived and located the suspect on the 100 block of Genesee Street. After being told to drop the weapon multiple times, the suspect stabbed one of the responding officers in the face. The suspect then charged the other officer with the knife. The injured officer reportedly fired twice at the suspect who was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office as well as the Springfield Police Department detective bureau are handling the shooting.
