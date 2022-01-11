DNVR Broncos Podcast: Breaking down Denver’s initial head coach candidate list, from Eric Bieniemy to Kellen Moore

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a search for their next head coach after the team fired Brian Flores one day after the 2021 regular season ended. The move came as a surprise after the Dolphins finished the year 9-8, winning eight of their last nine games, but team owner Stephen Ross indicated their were communication issues within the organization leading to a need for a change. Miami is known to have requested interviews with six coordinators as they begin to throw out a large net to find their next head coach.

