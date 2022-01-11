ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNVR Broncos Podcast: Breaking down Denver’s initial head coach candidate list, from Eric Bieniemy to Kellen Moore

By Zac Stevens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guys discuss George Paton’s initial list of coaches he wants to interview, including Eric Bieniemy and Kellen Moore, answer listener questions...

Yardbarker

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'I think this year' Eric Bieniemy becomes head coach

What's become somewhat of an annual tradition as of late has begun again this winter. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the opening stages of what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run, but head coach Andy Reid nevertheless has to take time out of his busy schedule to address the elephant in the room that is offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still not having a head-coaching gig.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
Eric Bieniemy
The Phinsider

Dolphins head coach search 2022: Eric Bieniemy, Josh McDaniels early favorites to replace Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a search for their next head coach after the team fired Brian Flores one day after the 2021 regular season ended. The move came as a surprise after the Dolphins finished the year 9-8, winning eight of their last nine games, but team owner Stephen Ross indicated their were communication issues within the organization leading to a need for a change. Miami is known to have requested interviews with six coordinators as they begin to throw out a large net to find their next head coach.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kellen Moore is a popular candidate in the NFL's wave of head-coaching vacancies

With every step along his fast-track NFL coaching career, Kellen Moore has been highly sought after by the next level. Now, even at the young age of 33, the Prosser graduate seems very likely to reach the summit. And soon. With eight head coaching vacancies, opportunities abound while Moore tries...
NFL
#Breaking Down#American Football#Dnvr Broncos Podcast#The University Of Denver#The Denver Broncos#The Cleveland Browns
Daily Norseman

Vikings request to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for head coaching job

As a part of their head coaching search, the Minnesota Vikings will be interviewing a coach that is considered one of the better young offensive minds in the NFL. The Vikings have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. Moore had a...
NFL
Kansas City Star

The NFL is down to one Black head coach. Paging KC Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy...

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plugged into a virtual news conference Thursday to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers. Except, try as he might, he couldn’t have possibly expected that he would be talking much about the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s mid-January, after all; eight NFL teams (one-fourth of the league)...
NFL
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
Denver Broncos
Journalism
Cleveland Browns
JaguarReport

Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Kellen Moore's Candidacy

One year after the Jacksonville Jaguars conducted a search for a new head coach to replace Doug Marrone, the team finds itself in the same situation this winter, now looking for a replacement for their replacement. Names have been thrown around with vigor as potential candidates to replace Urban Meyer,...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Vikings ask permission to speak to Kellen Moore about head coach position

It seems like the likelihood of the Dallas Cowboys retaining both their offensive and defensive coordinators grows smaller by the day. When you win in the NFL, other teams want to get in on that and they start raiding coaching staffs. Each day it seems like the Cowboys field another request to speak to either Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore about a head coaching position.
NFL
St. Louis American

Leftwich, Bieniemy top Black candidates for NFL head coach roles

Imagine how Chris Grier, one of few Black NFL general managers, felt when he fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, one of three Black NFL head coaches on what is known as Black Monday in the coaching world. A day after the Dolphins’ season ended, Flores was shockingly dismissed....
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Tracking the Denver Broncos' head coaching search

As the Broncos search for a head coach ahead of the 2022 season, follow along as we track rumored and reported candidates for the position. Confirmed/Reported Candidates: Eric Bieniemy - Chiefs offensive coordinator Brian Callahan - Bengals offensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon - Eagles defensive coordinator Luke Getsy - Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Aaron Glenn - Lions defensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett - Packers offensive coordinator Jerod Mayo - Patriots inside linebackers coach Kellen Moore - Cowboys offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell - Rams offensive coordinator Dan Quinn - Cowboys defensive coordinator Confirmed/Reported Candidates Eric Bieniemy.
